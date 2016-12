Lynden resident Juan Plata passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, after a short battle with lung cancer. Juan was born in Bishop, Texas, on Nov. 8, 1925 to Jesse and Beatriz (Olivarez) Plata. When he was a young teenager, he went to live with his grandfather on the family ranch. Juan…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now