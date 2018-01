June M. Hinton, age 94, passed away in Bellingham on Jan. 17, 2018. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham, 2465 Lakeway Dr. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, in First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, with a reception and…

