Kaaran Anderson Bakketun-Cannon was born Sept. 11, 1945 and passed away on Jan. 22, 2017. Family and friends are invited to share memories and “Remember Kaaran,” a 1963 graduate of Blaine High, at a potluck to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in Sunrise Baptist Church, 2480 W. Badger Rd., Custer….

