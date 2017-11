Eric Grant wins as FD7 commissioner, Shepard and Bell elected to port By Calvin Bratt and Brent Lindquist Lynden Tribune and Ferndale Record staff WHATCOM ­— Kate Hansen spent the evening of Monday, Nov. 6, ringing doorbells to get Ferndale citizens to vote, and her efforts paid off. Hansen was elected to Position 6 of…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now