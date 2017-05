Watson also up for reelection By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — May is here, and that means it’s time for candidates to declare their intentions. Ferndale’s Fred Kennedy, a former planning commissioner, recently became the first person to announce for Position 7 on the Ferndale City Council, currently held by two-term councilor Brent Goodrich. Goodrich…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now