Kenny A. Vargas, age 27, was born on Feb. 18, 1990, in Bellingham to his loving parents, Kenneth and Stefanie (Wiggins) Vargas. He passed away on Dec. 30, 2017. Kenny grew up in Lynden and attended Lynden schools. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, helping others and playing sports, especially baseball. He also…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now