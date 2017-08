WHATCOM — A group is sponsoring a trio of conservative speakers at Meridian High School, 194 W. Laurel Rd., on Thursday, Oct. 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. Common Threads Northwest has lined up syndicated radio talk-show host Lars Larson, heard weekdays on KGMI-AM, to be the keynote speaker. Also scheduled to appear are taxpayer defender…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now