Legals- August 2, 2017

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No WA05000224-15-1 APN 3802131722440001 TO No 8563884 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 1, 2017, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: UNIT NO.7, OF COTTAGE CREEK CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR`S FILE NO. 2060800314, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 3802131722440001 More commonly known as 3538 NORTHWEST AVE 7, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of June 23, 2010, executed by JEREMY GRITTON, SINGLE MAN as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for BANK OF THE PACIFIC, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded June 28, 2010 as Instrument No. 2100603405 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing LP fka Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP and recorded August 7, 2012 as Instrument Number 2120800624 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

No action commenced by BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Contact Phone No: 800-669-6650 Address: 7105 Corporate Drive, Building C, Plano, TX 75024

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From May 1, 2014 To April 24, 2017 Number of Payments 5 $606.15 10 $661.64 12 $589.75 9 $597.89 Total $22,105.16 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION May 1, 2014 April 24, 2017 $78.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: June 23, 2010 Note Amount: $94,200.00 Interest Paid To: April 1, 2014 Next Due Date: May 1, 2014

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $88,596.70, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on September 1, 2017. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by August 21, 2017, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before August 21, 2017 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the August 21, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS JEREMY GRITTON 3538 NORTHWEST AVE 7, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 JEREMY L. GRITTON 3538 NORTHWEST AVE 7, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 Unit Owners Association of Cottage Creek Condominium, a Washington non-profit corporation c/o Gregory E. Thulin, 2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115, Bellingham, WA 98226 Unit Owners Association of Cottage Creek Condominium, a Washington non-profit corporation C/O LAW OFFICES OF GREGORY E. THULIN P.S., 2200 RIMLAND DRIVE, SUITE 115, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226-6639 Unit Owners Association of Cottage Creek Condominium, a Washington non-profit corporation C/O TESS ALLISON, 1776 LOWA ST, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 Unit Owners Association of Cottage Creek Condominium, a Washington non-profit corporation PO BOX 31936, BELLINGHAM, WA 98228 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JEREMY GRITTON 3538 NORTHWEST AVE 7, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 by both first class and certified mail on January 22, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place January 21, 2016 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; Dated: April 24, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832ISL Number 31103, Pub Dates: 08/02/2017, 08/23/2017, FERNDALE RECORD

August 2 & 23, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pioneer Post Frame, Tyler Green, 6208 Portal Way Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Red Mountain Reserve, is located at in in Whatcom county.

This project involves 27 acres of soil disturbance for Residential construction activities.

All discharges and runoff goes to ground water.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

August 2 & 9, 2017.

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 16-2-01476-0

ORDER OF SALE

ON REAL PROPERTY

JOSEPH ANDERSON an unmarried man and CHARLES ANDERSON and LINDA ANDERSON, husband and wife,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, JACK GANT, an individual, SANDY MELLICK, an individual, LISA HILTON, an individual, KENNY GANT, an individual, BARABAR GALEN, an individual, THE CITY OF BLAINE, WASHINGTON, JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY, and ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to the Sheriff of Whatcom County, Washington, Judgment Debtor(s),

WHEREAS, in the above entitled Court, on the 2nd day of June, 2017, the Plaintiffs Joseph Anderson, Charles Anderson and Linda Anderson recovered a judgment against Defendants The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of the Estate of Constance Mason, In Rem, which is for the sum of $137,359.82 plus interest at the rate of 12% per annum from June 2, 2017, as well as attorney’s fees and costs incurred in collecting on the judgment. Said judgment is entered in the execution docket of the Superior Court as Judgment Number 17-2-01266-3.

WHEREAS, said judgment is a foreclosure against all defendants herein of a deed of trust on the following described real property, situated in Whatcom County, State of Washington, to wit:

Lots 13 & 14, Block 13, Cain’s First addition to Blaine, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 2 of Plats, page 33A, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Together with the South 18 feet of “G” Street adjoining said Lots 13 and 14, as per Ordinance No. 1633 recorded under Auditor’s File No. 1413102.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

Tax Parcel No. 410131-162027-0000/15021

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to proceed to seize and sell forthwith the above-described property in the manner provided by law; or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the judgment, interest and costs.

HEREIN FAIL NOT, but make hereof within sixty (60) days, showing how you have executed the same. This Order may be extended for an additional thirty days for the purpose of sale only.

WITNESS, the Honorable Charles R. Snyder, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 12th day of June, 2017.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, September 1st , 2017, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

July 19, 26 and August 2, 9, 16 and 23 2017.

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 16-2-01476-0

JOSEPH ANDERSON an unmarried man and CHARLES ANDERSON and LINDA ANDERSON, husband and wife,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, JACK GANT, an individual, SANDY MELLICK, an individual, LISA HILTON, an individual, KENNY GANT, an individual, BARABAR GALEN, an individual, THE CITY OF BLAINE, WASHINGTON, JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY, and ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,,

Defendant(s).

TO: ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, JACK GANT, an individual, SANDY MELLICK, an individual, LISA HILTON, an individual, KENNY GANT, an individual, BARABAR GALEN, an individual, THE CITY OF BLAINE, WASHINGTON, JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY, and ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 681 G STREET, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Lots 13 & 14, Block 13, Cain’s First addition to Blaine, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 2 of Plats, page 33A, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Together with the South 18 feet of “G” Street adjoining said Lots 13 and 14, as per Ordinance No. 1633 recorded under Auditor’s File No. 1413102.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

TAX PARCEL NO. 410131-162027-0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, September 1, 2017

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $137,359.82 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

SALLYE QUINN

Barron, Smith and Daugert, PLLC

P.O. Box 5008

Bellingham, WA 98227-5008

360.733.0212

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

August 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2017.

LEGAL

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF CLARK JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 17-7-00167-0

NOTICE AND SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

(Dependency)

In re the Interest of:

HOPE ALFARA-BARRERA

DOB: 05/18/17

Minor Child.

TO: Jesus Ivan Rivera, Alleged Father

A Dependency Petition was filed on May 23, 2017: A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: August 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at Clark County Superior Court, Family Law Annex, 601 West Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98660. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.050(5). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DSHS at 360/993-7900. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.

DATED 20th day of July, 2017, By Scott G. Weber, Clark County Clerk.

July 26 and August 2, 9, 2017.