Legals- December 27, 2017

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider amendments to the Ferndale Comprehensive Plan described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Planning Commission meeting will be held beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the Planning Commission. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE: December 27, 2017 – January 3, 2018

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider amendments to the Ferndale Comprehensive Plan related to the Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan (the Parks Plan). The Parks Plan provides a long range vision for parks, recreation and trails within the City of Ferndale. Draft changes consist of updates to the plan that was last updated in 2013, an expansion of recreational programming, and a reformatting of several sections to improve readability and understanding. Assumed projects and project costs are also anticipated to be updated.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the amendments to the Ferndale Comprehensive Plan (The Parks Plan).

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: December 27, 2017 – January 17, 2018

CONTACT: Jori Burnett, Community Development Director

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

joriburnett@cityofferndale.org

Published December 27, 2017 and January 3, 2018

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: AVT Consulting

APPLICATION NUMBER: 17003-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: November 13, 2017

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located north of Norway Road, addressed as 2548 Norway Road, parcel number 390124519057 in Ferndale, WA. The Property is located within Section 39, Township 24 North, Range 01 East, W.M

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The proponent proposes the development of a twelve-lot single family residential subdivision on a ~3.00-acre property, currently developed with one single family residence, located in the RS Medium zone of the City of Ferndale.

As proposed, the subdivision would include a separate access driveway to the existing residence and new public right-of-way extending north and to the east from Norway Road, providing future access to the adjacent property to the east. The development will include new water mains, sanitary sewers, storm drains, and other common utilities. Stormwater will drain into a regional storm facility serving the property.

No variances have been requested.

Fill and grade activities proposed for the project are approximately 6,000 cubic yards. This exceeds the minimum threshold of 1,000 cubic yards of fill and grade – therefore a SEPA review is required.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: December 27, 2017 – January 10, 2018

CONTACT: Jori Burnett

Joriburnett@cityofferndale.org

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Building Permits, City of Ferndale

3. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Preliminary Plat, City of Ferndale

5. National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit, Ecology

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process.

The preliminary plat will adopt all SEPA conditions by reference.

In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH: A temporary erosion control plan will be designed by a licensed Civil Engineer to meet City and State requirements. Erosion control BMP’s per current Ecology guidelines will be utilized throughout the construction project. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

AIR: Erosion and sediment control best management practices will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. Idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated.

WATER: Contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP) and construct an engineered storm water management system designed to meet current (2014) Department of Ecology manual requirements.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH: Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

PLANTS: Landscaping improvements will conform to City of Ferndale standards.

NOISE: Contractor is to monitor construction activities and respond to noise issues in a timely manner. Contractor will only be allowed to work from 7AM to 10PM.

TRANSPORTATION: Access and street design to City Development Standards, construction of street frontage improvements to the satisfaction of the Public Works Department, and payment of traffic mitigation fees.

Traffic control, or haul routes (if applicable) shall be coordinated through the Public Works Department. Adequate parking is provided on site for employees and site visitors.

PUBLIC SERVICES: Water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure will be constructed to city standards; payment of water and sewer connection fees are owed.

PUBLIC SAFETY: Provision of fire protection infrastructure per Fire District Requirements; traffic control during construction shall be coordinated between the applicant, Ferndale Public Works Department and the Ferndale Police Department.

CULTURAL RESOURCES: The following Inadvertent Discovery Plan (IDP) shall be on-site during all project activities to ensure that a clear plan is available should archaeological resources or human remains be encountered:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources

Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Gretchen Kaehler, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published December 27, 2017

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: Gregory E. Thulin, Trustee

Grantee: Joseph Jasiecki & Julia Jasiecki, h/w

Abbreviated legal description: Lot 10, Blk. 13, Plat of Sandy Point Heights

Tax Parcel Number: 380103 056049 0000 / PID 37783

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on January 5, 2018, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., in the lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in Whatcom County, State of Washington, to wit:

Lot 10, Block 13, Plat of Sandy Point Heights, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, pages 145 through 148, inclusive, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

The property is commonly known as 3660 N. Red River Road, Ferndale, WA 98248.

The above-described property is subject to a Deed of Trust recorded on June 21, 2006, under Whatcom County Auditor’s File No. 2060603592, from Joseph Jasiecki and Julie Jasiecki, husband and wife, as Grantor, to Whatcom Land Title Company, as Trustee, to Pacific West Investments, Inc., a Washington corporation, Beneficiary. The beneficial interest in said Deed of Trust was assigned to Mabel Martin, an unmarried woman, under instrument recorded April 20, 2017, under Whatcom County Auditor’s File No. 2017-0401910.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

A. Defaults Other Than Payment of Money:

1. Failure to maintain hazard insurance on the property

2. Failure to pay community association and/or water dues

B. Failure to pay when due the following amounts, which are now in arrears:

Principal balance due 7-1-17

$94,998.43

12% interest from 9-27-16 to 9-29-17 @ $31.232 p/diem $11,454.79

Late fees @ $33.73 each (9 months) $303.57

Buyer fees @ 18.50 each (10 months) $203.50

$106,960.29

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $94,998.43, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from July 1, 2017, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note and any security instrument, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on January 5, 2018. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by December 25, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before December 25, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after December 25, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal balance and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and by curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor or to the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following address:

Joseph Jasiecki

3660 N. Red River Road

Ferndale, WA 98248

Julia Jasiecki

3660 N. Red River Road

Ferndale, WA 98248

by both first class and certified mail on July 20, 2017, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, by service upon Julia Jasiecki, on July 21, 2017, with said written Notice of Default.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all of their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Telephone number: Housing Finance Commission: 1-800-767-4663

Department of Financial Institutions: 1-877-894-4663

Websites: http://www.wshfc.org/

http://dfi.wa.gov/consumers/campaigns.htm

http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/foreclosure_help.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Telephone number: 1-888-995-4673

Website: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone number: 1-800-606-4819

Website: http://www.ocla.wa.gov/default.htm

DATED this 29th day of September, 2017.

Gregory E. Thulin, Successor Trustee

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6643

360-714-8599

Published December 6 and 27, 2017.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

TS No.: WA-16-748542-SW

APN No.: 380316 485156 0000

Title Order No.: 8671945

Deed of Trust Grantor(s): LISA DARLENE MCCAULEY, RICKY R MCCAULEY

Deed of Trust Grantee(s): HOME LOAN FUNDING, INC. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2060400099

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/5/2018 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 6, PLAT OF WOODSIDE DIVISION NO. 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1980604332, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 3635 SOUTH PEBBLE PLACE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/24/2006, recorded 4/3/2006, under Instrument No. 2060400099 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RICKY R. MCCAULEY AND LISA DARLENE MCCAULEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY, INC. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of HOME LOAN FUNDING, INC. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2120101788

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $79,571.61 .

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $530,543.22 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2015 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/5/2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 12/25/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 12/25/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 12/25/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/9/2016.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

Dated: 8/25/2017

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Chelsea Bonds, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp.

411 Ivy Street,

San Diego, CA 92101

(866) 645-7711

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202

Seattle, WA 98104

(866) 925-0241

Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-748542-SW IDSPub #0130992 12/6/2017 12/27/2017

Published December 6 and 27, 2017.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

TS No.: WA-17-765024-BB

APN No.: 92719, 390217 427443 0000

Title Order No.: 170093346-WA-MSI

Deed of Trust Grantor(s): GILVERTO PRADO, AMY SWENSON

Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC.

Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2015-1102747

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/5/2018 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 30, Portal Manor, A Planned Unit Development, according to the plat thereof, recorded December 30, 2004, under Auditor’s File No. 2041205230, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington More commonly known as: 6418 PORTAL MANOR DR, FERNDALE, WA 98248-8378 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/20/2015, recorded 11/30/2015, under Instrument No. 2015-1102747 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from GILVERTO PRADO, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED PERSON AND AMY SWENSON, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY OF WASHINGTON , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Caliber Home Loans, Inc. , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2016-0903346

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $18,705.84 .

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $225,166.17 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/5/2018 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 12/25/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 12/25/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 12/25/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 3/31/2017.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

Dated: 8/22/2017

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address:

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp.

411 Ivy Street,

San Diego, CA 92101

(866) 645-7711

Trustee’s Physical Address:

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202

Seattle, WA 98104

(866) 925-0241

Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

Trustee Sale Number: WA-17-765024-BB

IDSPub #0130845 12/6/2017 12/27/2017

Published December 6 and 27, 2017.

TS No WA07000058-17-1

APN 143001/ 4005222510970000 TO No 8692827

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 5, 2018, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 28, PEACEFUL VALLEY, DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 77 THROUGH 81, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON. APN: 143001/ 4005222510970000 More commonly known as 281 FLAIR VALLEY DRIVE, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of November 19, 2008, executed by KRISTINE V DIETZSCH, AS HER SEPERATE ESTATE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS,INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for PEOPLE BANK-BARKLEY, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded November 26, 2008 as Instrument No. 2081102462 and the beneficial interest was assigned to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc DBA Crestar Mortgage as Attorney in fact for SunTrust Bank and recorded January 20, 2017 as Instrument Number 2017-0102178 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by SunTrust Mortgage, Inc DBA Crestar Mortgage as Attorney in fact for SunTrust Bank, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: SunTrust Mortgage, Inc DBA Crestar Mortgage as Attorney in fact for SunTrust Bank Contact Phone No: (800) 443-1032 Address: 1001 Semmes Ave., Richmond, VA 23224

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS:

DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From October 1, 2016 To August 9, 2017

Number of Payments 11 $1,425.01

Total $15,675.11

LATE CHARGE INFORMATION October 1, 2016 August 9, 2017

$171.00

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION

Note Dated: November 19, 2008

Note Amount: $189,458.00

Interest Paid To: September 1, 2016

Next Due Date: October 1, 2016

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $167,195.55, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on January 5, 2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by December 25, 2017, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before December 25, 2017 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the December 25, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc DBA Crestar Mortgage as Attorney in fact for SunTrust Bank or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

KRISTINE V DIETZSCH

281 FLAIR VALLEY DRIVE,

MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266-7046

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KRISTINE V DIETZSCH

281 FLAIR VALLEY DRIVE,

MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266-7046

by both first class and certified mail on March 31, 2017, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place March 31, 2017 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X. If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819

Website: www.wshfc.org

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Telephone: (800) 569-4287

Website: www.hud.gov

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: (800) 606-4819

Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060;

Dated: August 10, 2017

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

500 Union Street, Suite 620

Seattle, WA 98101

Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388

For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832ISL Number 33540, Pub Dates: 12/06/2017, 12/27/2017, FERNDALE RECORD

Published December 6 and 27, 2017.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

NO: 17 2 01893 3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis

LATITUDE 49 RESORT PARK CONDOMINIUM, a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JULEE KENDALL, who acquired title as a single woman; and CARLOS ALFONSO BUSE, who acquired title as a single man, as Tenants in Common, and the marital community composed of each of them, if any; ROBERT W. CARTLEDGE; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to the said Carlos Alfonso Buse, his marital community, if any, and to his unknown heirs.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 13th day of December, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Latitude 49 Resort Park Condominium, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Parcel 23, Latitude 49 of Resort Park, a Condominium, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 920707207, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Except any recreational vehicle, as defined in said Declaration, which may now or hereafter be placed on said premises.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 400130 210395 0023

PID: 120449

Dated this 7th day of December, 2017.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published December 13, 20, 27, 2017 and January 3, 10, 17, 2018

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

NO: 17 2 01944 1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Charles R. Snyder

SEMIAHMOO RESORT ASSOCIATION, a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RICHARD S. ROCKWELL, who acquired title as a single person, and the marital community of RICHARD S. ROCKWELL and JANE DOE ROCKWELL, husband and wife, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Richard S. Rockwell, who acquired title as a single person, and the marital community of Richard S. Rockwell and Jane Doe Rockwell, husband and wife, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 20th day of December, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Semiahmoo Resort Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Lot 45, Plat of Saint Andrews Green, Division IV, Phase B, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 16 of Plats, pages 96 through 98, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 405114 442497 0000 / PID: 149250

DATED this 14th day of December, 2017.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published December 20, 27, 2017 and January 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018