Legals- January 10, 2018

FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of January 2, 2018

Ordinance #2030

An ordinance maintaining a moratorium on Land Use Applications for Storage Uses

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

January 10, 2018

Ferndale Record

Published January 10, 2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

TS No.: WA-17-775419-SW

APN No.: 4005271945630000

Title Order No.: 170261366-WA-MSI

Deed of Trust Grantor(s): VICTORIA SIVERSON

Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR FIRST MAGNUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS

Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2060503225

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/19/2018, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 15, PEACEFUL VALLEY, DIVISION 2A, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 15 OF PLATS, PAGES 44 THROUGH 48, INCLUSIVE RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 152 SPRAGUE VALLEY DR, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/9/2006, recorded 5/18/2006, under Instrument No. 2060503225 and re-recorded on 6/26/2006 as Instrument Number 2060604374 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from VICTORIA SIVERSON, A SINGLE PERSON , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR FIRST MAGNUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2017-0701710

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $8,198.57.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $139,452.64 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/19/2018 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/8/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/8/2018 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/8/2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/7/2017.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

Dated: 9/11/2017

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Lauren Esquivel, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp.

411 Ivy Street,

San Diego, CA 92101

(866) 645-7711

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202

Seattle, WA 98104

(866) 925-0241

Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

Trustee Sale Number: WA-17-775419-SW IDSPub #0131509 12/20/2017 1/10/2018

Published December 20, 2017 and January 10, 2018.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

NO: 17 2 01893 3

Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis

LATITUDE 49 RESORT PARK CONDOMINIUM, a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JULEE KENDALL, who acquired title as a single woman; and CARLOS ALFONSO BUSE, who acquired title as a single man, as Tenants in Common, and the marital community composed of each of them, if any; ROBERT W. CARTLEDGE; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to the said Carlos Alfonso Buse, his marital community, if any, and to his unknown heirs.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 13th day of December, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Latitude 49 Resort Park Condominium, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Parcel 23, Latitude 49 of Resort Park, a Condominium, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 920707207, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Except any recreational vehicle, as defined in said Declaration, which may now or hereafter be placed on said premises.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 400130 210395 0023

PID: 120449

Dated this 7th day of December, 2017.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published December 13, 20, 27, 2017 and January 3, 10, 17, 2018

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

NO: 17 2 01944 1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Charles R. Snyder

SEMIAHMOO RESORT ASSOCIATION, a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RICHARD S. ROCKWELL, who acquired title as a single person, and the marital community of RICHARD S. ROCKWELL and JANE DOE ROCKWELL, husband and wife, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Richard S. Rockwell, who acquired title as a single person, and the marital community of Richard S. Rockwell and Jane Doe Rockwell, husband and wife, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 20th day of December, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Semiahmoo Resort Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Lot 45, Plat of Saint Andrews Green, Division IV, Phase B, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 16 of Plats, pages 96 through 98, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 405114 442497 0000 / PID: 149250

DATED this 14th day of December, 2017.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published December 20, 27, 2017 and January 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018