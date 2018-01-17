Legals- January 17, 2018

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: January 17, 2018

APPLICANT: Harjit and Tony Dhaliwal, Orca Inn Suites

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site, zoned as General Business, is located on the east side of Barrett Road addressed 5370 Barrett Road, Ferndale, WA 98248, parcel number: 3902281861220000.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to continue operation of an extended stay transient accommodation facility (extended stay hotel) at its existing location addressed as 5370 Barrett Road in Ferndale, WA.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant received a temporary, two-year conditional use approval on February 9, 2015. The applicant requests an extension or permanent approval to maintain an extended stay transient accommodation (extended stay hotel facility) as a conditional use in the General Business zone from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 17 – January 31, 2018

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Associate Planner

comment@cityofferndale.org

2095 Main Street, P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685 -2368

Published January 17, 2018

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: January 17, 2018

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: January 31, 2018

APPLICANT: AVT Consulting

APPLICATION NUMBERS: 17002-PP

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located north of Norway Road, addressed as 2548 Norway Road, parcel number 390124519057 in Ferndale, WA. The Property is located within Section 39, Township 24 North, Range 01 East, W.M

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The proponent proposes the development of a twelve-lot single family residential subdivision on a ~3-acre property, currently developed with one single family residence, located in the RS Medium zone of the City of Ferndale. The development will include a new right of way cul-de-sac, shared driveways, new water mains, sanitary sewers, storm drains, and other common utilities. Storm water will drain into a regional storm facility serving the property.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a preliminary plat from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 17 – January 31, 2018

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Associate Planner

Public Comments: comment@cityofferndale.org

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685 -2368

City Hall: 2095 Main Street – second floor

Published January 17, 2018

City of Ferndale

Public Works Department

Small Works Roster and Vendor List

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale Public Works Department is now accepting applications for its Small Works Roster and Vendor List for the year 2018. All interested parties may download application forms from the City’s webpage: www.cityofferndale.org. Completed applications can be returned to the City of Ferndale, attn.: Public Works Department, P.O. Box 936, Ferndale, WA 98248 or emailed to public-works@cityofferndale.org. Applications are valid for the calendar year in which it is received. A new application must be submitted each year.

Small Works Roster applicants where required by law, must be properly licensed or registered to perform work in the State of Washington. Contractors whose names appear on the Small Works Roster may be contacted from time to time to submit job proposals for contracts in the amount of $300,000 or less (RCW 39.04.155). Vendors whose names appear on the Vendor List may be contacted from time to time to submit quotes for materials, supplies or equipment not connected to a public works project in accordance with RCW 39.04.190.

If you have any questions please contact the Public Works at public-works@cityofferndale.org, or by phone (360) 384-4006 during regular business hours.

Published January 17, 2018

Ferndale Record

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No WA09000114-16-1S

APN 3803294590990000

TO No 8686498

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 16, 2018, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 61, MAGNOLIA HILLS PHASE II, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 19 OF PLATS, PAGES 3 THROUGH 6, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 3803294590990000 More commonly known as 2143 WILDFLOWER WAY, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of June 8, 2012, executed by MICHAEL R MORGAN, A SINGLE MAN as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for U.S. BANCORP MORTGAGE PROFESSIONALS, LLC, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded June 18, 2012 as Instrument No. 2120601924 and the beneficial interest was assigned to U.S. Bank National Association and recorded October 23, 2013 as Instrument Number 2131002540 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by U.S. Bank National Association, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: U.S. Bank National Association Contact Phone No: 855-698-7627 Address: 4801 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS:

DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From December 1, 2012 To October 27, 2017

Number of Payments 8 $1,796.38

12 $1,863.39

12 $1,887.97

12 $1,971.30

12 $1,875.81

3 $1,873.79

Total $111,174.05

LATE CHARGE INFORMATION December 1, 2012 October 27, 2017 $0.00

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION

Note Dated: June 8, 2012

Note Amount: $274,290.00

Interest Paid To: November 1, 2012

Next Due Date: December 1, 2012

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $272,701.27, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on February 16, 2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 5, 2018, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 5, 2018 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 5, 2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, U.S. Bank National Association or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

MICHAEL R MORGAN

2143 WILDFLOWER WAY,

BELLINGHAM, WA 98229-5366

MICHAEL R MORGAN

3555 27TH PLACE WEST APT 124,

SEATTLE, WA 98199

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL R MORGAN

2143 WILDFLOWER WAY,

BELLINGHAM, WA 98229-5366

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL R MORGAN

3555 27TH PLACE WEST APT 124,

SEATTLE, WA 98199

by both first class and certified mail on August 29, 2017, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place August 29, 2017 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X. If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060;

Dated: October 4, 2017

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

500 Union Street, Suite 620

Seattle, WA 98101

Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388

For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832

ISL Number 34631, Pub Dates: 01/17/2018, 02/07/2018, FERNDALE RECORD

Published January 17 and February 7, 2018.

AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No.: WA-14-614303-TC

APN No.: 390115 175046 0000

Title Order No.: 140043737-WA-MSI

Deed of Trust Grantor(s): PAM WASLEY, PETE WASLEY

Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR DECISION ONE MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC

Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2050202044

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24.130(4) As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded 3/13/2017 under WHATCOM County Auditor Instrument Number 2017-0301293.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/16/2018, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, PARCEL A: THE SOUTH HALF OF THE WESTERLY 5.0 ACRES OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER AND THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 1, EAST OF W.M., AND THE SOUTH HALF OF THE WESTERLY 10.0 ACRES OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER AND THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE WESTERLY 5.0 ACRES THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES AS ESTABLISHED BY INSTRUMENTS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 2020404537, 2020404538 AND 2020902925. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 6146 GARRETT LANE, FERNDALE, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 1/13/2005, recorded 2/14/2005, under Instrument No. 2050202044 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from PETE WASLEY AND PAM WASLEY , as grantor(s), to FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INS. OF CA , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR DECISION ONE MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for Registered Holders of Soundview Home Loan Trust 2005-DO1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-DO1 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2130100967

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arr ears: $519,715.78.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $635,655.93, together with interest as provided in the Note from 7/1/2009 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/16/2018 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/5/2018 (11 days before the sale date), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/5/2018 (11 days before the sale), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/5/2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/22/2016.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

Dated: 12/20/2017

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp.

411 Ivy Street,

San Diego, CA 92101

(866) 645-7711

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202

Seattle, WA 98104

(866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

Trustee Sale Number: WA-14-614303-TC IDSPub #0135186 1/17/2018 2/7/2018

Published January 17 and February 7, 2018.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

NO: 17 2 01893 3

LATITUDE 49 RESORT PARK CONDOMINIUM, a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JULEE KENDALL, who acquired title as a single woman; and CARLOS ALFONSO BUSE, who acquired title as a single man, as Tenants in Common, and the marital community composed of each of them, if any; ROBERT W. CARTLEDGE; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to the said Carlos Alfonso Buse, his marital community, if any, and to his unknown heirs.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 13th day of December, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Latitude 49 Resort Park Condominium, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Parcel 23, Latitude 49 of Resort Park, a Condominium, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 920707207, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Except any recreational vehicle, as defined in said Declaration, which may now or hereafter be placed on said premises.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 400130 210395 0023

PID: 120449

Dated this 7th day of December, 2017.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published December 13, 20, 27, 2017 and January 3, 10, 17, 2018

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

NO: 17 2 01944 1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Charles R. Snyder

SEMIAHMOO RESORT ASSOCIATION, a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RICHARD S. ROCKWELL, who acquired title as a single person, and the marital community of RICHARD S. ROCKWELL and JANE DOE ROCKWELL, husband and wife, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Richard S. Rockwell, who acquired title as a single person, and the marital community of Richard S. Rockwell and Jane Doe Rockwell, husband and wife, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 20th day of December, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Semiahmoo Resort Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Lot 45, Plat of Saint Andrews Green, Division IV, Phase B, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 16 of Plats, pages 96 through 98, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 405114 442497 0000 / PID: 149250

DATED this 14th day of December, 2017.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published December 20, 27, 2017 and January 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018