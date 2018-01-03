Legals- January 3, 2018

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider amendments to the Ferndale Comprehensive Plan described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Planning Commission meeting will be held beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the Planning Commission. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE: December 27, 2017 – January 3, 2018

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider amendments to the Ferndale Comprehensive Plan related to the Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan (the Parks Plan). The Parks Plan provides a long range vision for parks, recreation and trails within the City of Ferndale. Draft changes consist of updates to the plan that was last updated in 2013, an expansion of recreational programming, and a reformatting of several sections to improve readability and understanding. Assumed projects and project costs are also anticipated to be updated.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the amendments to the Ferndale Comprehensive Plan (The Parks Plan).

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: December 27, 2017 – January 17, 2018

CONTACT: Jori Burnett, Community Development Director

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

joriburnett@cityofferndale.org

Published December 27, 2017 and January 3, 2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PLEASE NOTE: Nancy K. Cary, Successor Trustee at Hershner Hunter, LLP, has taken over as trustee on this foreclosure. Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to Lisa Summers, Paralegal, (541) 686-0344 (TS #30057.30787). Please also note, the original sale date was postponed and the sale will be conducted on January 12, 2018 @ 10:00 a.m.

File No.: 7670.20336

Trustee: Northwest Trustee Services, Inc.

Grantors: Mark Antonson and Katrina Antonson, husband and wife

Grantee: Umpqua Bank

Ref to DOT Auditor File No.: 2140600878

Tax Parcel ID No.: 380201-264356-0000

Abbreviated Legal: LOT 37 THE RESERVE AT CORDATA DIV 1 WHATCOM COUNTY, WA Notice of Trustee’s Sale Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission

Telephone: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663).

Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287.

Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819.

Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

I. On December 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM. inside the main lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington, the undersigned Trustee (subject to any conditions imposed by the Trustee) will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property “Property”, situated in the County(ies) of WHATCOM, State of Washington: Lot 37, Plat of the Reserve at Cordata, Division 1, Whatcom County, Washington, according to the Plat thereof, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2060602422, Records of Whatcom County, Washington. Commonly known as: 4709 Bevan Street Bellingham, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 06/07/14, recorded on 06/10/14, under Auditor’s File No. 2140600878, records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from Mark Antonson and Katrina Antonson, husband and wife, as Grantor, to Whatcom Land Title Company Inc., as Trustee, to secure an obligation “Obligation” in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as designated nominee for Umpqua Bank, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as designated nominee for Umpqua Bank, its successors and assigns to Umpqua Bank, under an Assignment/Successive Assignments recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2015-1000400. *The Tax Parcel ID number and Abbreviated Legal Description are provided solely to comply with the recording statutes and are not intended to supplement, amend or supersede the Property’s full legal description provided herein.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the Obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s or Borrower’s default on the Obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults: Amount due to reinstate as of 07/31/2017. If reinstating after this date, please contact NWTS for the exact reinstatement amount.

Monthly Payments $9,519.66

Late Charges $354.18

Lender’s Fees & Costs $3,800.46

Total Arrearage $13,674.30

Trustee’s Expenses (Itemization)

Trustee’s Fee $1,350.00

Statutory Mailings $11.44

Postings $80.00

Sale Costs $330.00

Total Costs $1,771.44

Total Amount Due: $15,445.74

Other known defaults as follows:

IV. The sum owing on the Obligation is: Principal Balance of $229,553.51, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument evidencing the Obligation from 01/01/17, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Obligation, and as are provided by statute.

V. The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the Obligation as provided by statute. The sale will be made without representation or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, encumbrances or condition of the Property on December 8, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by 11/27/17 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 11/27/17 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after 11/27/17 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

Mark Antonson

4709 Bevan Street

Bellingham, WA 98226

Katrina Antonson

4709 Bevan Street

Bellingham, WA 98226

by both first class and certified mail, return receipt requested on 06/29/17, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 06/29/17 Grantor and Borrower were personally served with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted on a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and trustee’s fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the Property.

IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. The trustee’s rules of auction may be accessed at www.northwesttrustee.com and are incorporated by this reference. You may also access sale status at www.northwesttrustee.com and www.USA-Foreclosure.com.

Date Executed:

Northwest Trustee Services, Inc.,

Trustee Authorized Signature

13555 SE 36th St. Suite 100

Bellevue, WA 98006

Contact: Nanci Lambert (425) 586-1900.

Antonson, Mark R. (TS# 7670.20336) 1002.291964-File No.

Published January 3, 2018.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

TS No.: WA-16-757492-BB

APN No.: 4005273161610000

Title Order No.: 160406907-WA-MSI

Deed of Trust Grantor(s): JEROMY W HOWARD, LILA HOWARD

Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS

Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2100100751

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/2/2018 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 34, “PARADISE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB, DIVISION NO. 1,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 128 AND 129, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 6352 DARDU ROAD, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 1/7/2010, recorded 1/8/2010, under Instrument No. 2100100751 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JEROMY W HOWARD, A MARRIED PERSON, as grantor(s), to WASHINGTON ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES, INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2016-0702184

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $14,909.68.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $117,750.58, together with interest as provided in the Note from 7/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/2/2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/22/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/22/2018 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/22/2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/18/2017.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

Dated: 9/29/2017

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp.

411 Ivy Street,

San Diego, CA 92101

(866) 645-7711

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202

Seattle, WA 98104

(866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-757492-BB

IDSPub #0132341 1/3/2018 1/24/2018

Published January 3 and 24, 2018.

AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No.: WA-16-750942-BB

APN No.: 380134 401152 0000

Title Order No.: 16-0011513-01

Deed of Trust Grantor(s): THOMAS T. JAMES, VINCETTA I. JAMES

Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR MORTGAGEIT, INC.

Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2071003666

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24.130(4) As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded 02/16/2017 under WHATCOM County Auditor Instrument Number 2017-0201585.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/2/2018 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, A TRACT OF LAND IN GOVERNMENT LOT 3, OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER LINES OF THE LUMMI SHORE ROAD AND THE MACKENZIE ROAD, “PLAT OF GOOSEBERRY POINT”, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 90, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE; THENCE SOUTH 20°51’16” EAST ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF MACKENZIE ROAD, 570.75 FEET; THENCE NORTH 69°08’44” EAST 30 FEET; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF THE MACKENZIE ROAD 300 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG MACKENZIE ROAD 120 FEET; THENCE NORTH 33°13’44” EAST 200 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY PARALLEL TO MACKENZIE ROAD 84.18 FEET TO A POINT WHICH BEARS NORTH 43°29’26” EAST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 43°29’26” WEST 200 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2614 MACKENZIE ROAD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/18/2007, recorded 10/25/2007, under Instrument No. 2071003666 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from THOMAS T. JAMES AND VINCETTA I. JAMES, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR MORTGAGEIT, INC. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2110700893

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arr ears: $21,644.79.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $117,715.50, together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/2/2018 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/22/2018 (11 days before the sale date), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/22/2018 (11 days before the sale), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/22/2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/30/2016.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

Dated: 12/22/2017

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp.

411 Ivy Street,

San Diego, CA 92101

(866) 645-7711

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202

Seattle, WA 98104

(866) 925-0241

Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

Trustee Sale Number : WA-16-750942-BB

IDSPub #0135477 1/3/2018 1/24/2018

Published January 3 and 24, 2018

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

NO: 17 2 01893 3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis

LATITUDE 49 RESORT PARK CONDOMINIUM, a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JULEE KENDALL, who acquired title as a single woman; and CARLOS ALFONSO BUSE, who acquired title as a single man, as Tenants in Common, and the marital community composed of each of them, if any; ROBERT W. CARTLEDGE; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to the said Carlos Alfonso Buse, his marital community, if any, and to his unknown heirs.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 13th day of December, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Latitude 49 Resort Park Condominium, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Parcel 23, Latitude 49 of Resort Park, a Condominium, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 920707207, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Except any recreational vehicle, as defined in said Declaration, which may now or hereafter be placed on said premises.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 400130 210395 0023

PID: 120449

Dated this 7th day of December, 2017.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published December 13, 20, 27, 2017 and January 3, 10, 17, 2018

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

NO: 17 2 01944 1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Charles R. Snyder

SEMIAHMOO RESORT ASSOCIATION, a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RICHARD S. ROCKWELL, who acquired title as a single person, and the marital community of RICHARD S. ROCKWELL and JANE DOE ROCKWELL, husband and wife, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Richard S. Rockwell, who acquired title as a single person, and the marital community of Richard S. Rockwell and Jane Doe Rockwell, husband and wife, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 20th day of December, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Semiahmoo Resort Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Lot 45, Plat of Saint Andrews Green, Division IV, Phase B, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 16 of Plats, pages 96 through 98, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 405114 442497 0000 / PID: 149250

DATED this 14th day of December, 2017.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published December 20, 27, 2017 and January 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018