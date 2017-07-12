Legals – July 12, 2017

CITY OF FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Public Works Department will hold a public hearing to consider public input on the Engineering Report detailing proposed improvements to its existing wastewater facility described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the Public Works Department. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Public Works Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 384-4006.

DATE OF NOTICE:

July 5, 2017 & July 12, 2017

APPLICANT:

City of Ferndale – Public Works Department

PROJECT LOCATION: City of Ferndale Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at

5405 Ferndale Road

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: City of Ferndale is proposing improvements to its existing wastewater treatment facility to address aging equipment, future flow and loading capacity, and current standards for redundancy and reliability. Improvements will involve some expansion of the facility footprint, including expansion of the gravel pad to accommodate new aeration basins and installation of a stormwater infiltration basin north of the facility. Two new clarifier trains will be constructed adjacent to the new aeration basins. The upgrade is required for future capacity demands and discharge permit requirements. Upgrades will also include new grit removal facilities, new mechanical screening facility with shelter, new flow measurement equipment, new Maintenance/UV Building, new Lab/Operations Building, new yard piping, new electrical/control/instrumentation, and miscellaneous improvements as needed for the WWTP upgrade. The projected timeline for the project is Summer of 2018 to Fall 2020.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 5 – July 17, 2017

CONTACT:

Kevin Renz, Public Works Director

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2376

kevinrenz@cityofferndale.org

TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-15-670139-SW APN No.: 400219 014038 0000 Title Order No.: 150125665-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): JOHN H KELLN, VICKI S KELLN Deed of Trust Grantee(s): COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 1980603992

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/21/2017 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE WEST 209 FEET OF THE SOUTH 12 ACRES OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4, SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT ROAD NOS. 204 AND 51. EXCEPT ANY PORTION THEREOF LYING NORTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE AS ESTABLISHED AND SET FORTH IN WHATCOM COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CAUSE NO. 53642: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 19; THENCE NORTHERLY FOLLOWING ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 19, FOR A DISTANCE OF 673.30 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS LINE DESCRIPTION; THENCE EASTERLY AT RIGHT ANGLES TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 19 FOLLOWING ALONG AN EXISTING CORRAL FENCE AND THE PROJECTION OF SAID FENCE, FOR A DISTANCE OF 574.00 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE WEST 574.00 FEET OF THE SOUTH 12 ACRES OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4; THENCE NORTHERLY FOLLOWING ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE, FOR A DISTANCE OF 72.35 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF THE SAID SOUTH 12 ACRES; THENCE EASTERLY FOLLOWING ALONG SAID NORTHERLY LINE, FOR A DISTANCE OF 162.61 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN INTERSECTION WITH THE EASTERLY LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4, SAID POINT BEING THE TERMINUS OF THIS LINE DESCRIPTION; EXCEPT RIGHT OF WAY FOR DELTA LINE ROAD LYING ALONG THE WEST LINE THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 8120 DELTA LINE RD, CUSTER, WA 98240-0000 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/15/1998, recorded 6/24/1998, under Instrument No. 1980603992 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from JOHN H. KELLN, AND VICKI S. KELLN, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2110402395

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $88, 819 . 1 4 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $101,653.68 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2011 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/21/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 6/4/2015 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 3/22/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Rhianna Watson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-15-670139-SW State of: ____ California ____) County of: ___ San Diego ___) On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0124461 6/21/2017 7/12/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-17-763191-AJ APN No.: 380328 358454 0000, 72256 Title Order No.: 170059449-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): MICHAEL L OSWIN Deed of Trust Grantee(s): VERISTONE FUND I, LLC Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2016-0402635

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 8/11/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 1, Block 6, Plat of View Ridge 2nd Addition, an addition to the City of Bellingham, Whatcom County, Washington, as per the map thereof, recorded in Book 8 of plats, page 62, in the Auditor’s office of said county and state. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. More commonly known as: 119 CROWN LANE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/25/2016, recorded 4/26/2016, under Instrument No. 2016-0402635 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from MICHAEL L. OSWIN, AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE , as grantor(s), to RECONVEYANCE PROFESSIONALS INC. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of VERISTONE FUND I, LLC , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Veristone Fund I LLC , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2017-0202603

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $359,310.00 . ****This sum represents the entire balance owed on this loan due to the fact that the loan matured (became all due and payable) on 10 /31/2016 and as a result the entire amount owed is all due an d payable as of the date of the issuance of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale . This sum does not include the foreclosure fees and costs that have been incurred to date that are included on the Notice of Forfeiture in the amount of $361,906.13 . ****

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $291,750.00 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 8/11/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/31/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/31/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/31/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 3/1/2017 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 4/6/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tricia Willis, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-17-763191-AJ State of: California County of: San Diego On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0125083 7/12/2017 8/2/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-705701-BB APN No.: 390428 301305 0000, 390428 301305 0001 Title Order No.: 160060670-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): MICHAEL J SCHANTZ, BARBARA J SCHANTZ Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SYNERGY MORTGAGE CORP., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2021201526

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/21/2017 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: A TRIANGULAR TRACT OF LAND IN THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF W.M., MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF THE NORTHEAST DIAGONAL WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THE GOSHEN ROAD IN SAID QUARTER QUARTER SECTION; THENCE NORTH 46°43’00’’ WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID GOSHEN ROAD A DISTANCE OF 311.15 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 46°43’00’’ WEST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF GOSHEN ROAD A DISTANCE OF 200.31 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 43°17’00’’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 622.41 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER SECTION WITH THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF THE C.M. AND ST. PAUL RAILROAD; THENCE NORTH 61°07’23’’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 653.87 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR CEDARVILLE ROAD LYING ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 3539 CEDARVILLE RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/5/2002, recorded 12/9/2002, under Instrument No. 2021201526 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from MICHAEL J SCHANTZ AND BARBARA J SCHANTZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY, INC. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SYNERGY MORTGAGE CORP., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2120300535

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $100,900.85 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $89,659.49 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2008 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/21/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/7/2015 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 3/15/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-705701-BB State of: California ____) County of: San Diego On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0124200 6/21/2017 7/12/2017

