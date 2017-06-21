Legals – June 21, 2017

CITY OF FERNDALE

LEGAL

INVITATION FOR BID

CITY OF FERNDALE

GATEWAY NORTH STORMWATER PROJECT

PROJECT NO. # SW2015-03

Sealed bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale at Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, until 3:00 PM, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, for the Ferndale Gateway North Stormwater Project. Work will include trench excavation; storm sewer installation; connection to existing storm sewer; removing existing structures; and other related work. To view the full invitation to bid, please go to www.cityofferndale.org/gatewaynorth.

The City of Ferndale is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. Minority and Women-Owned firms are encouraged to submit bids.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk – City of Ferndale

Ferndale Record – Published June 14 and June 21, 2017

June 14 and 21, 2017.

LEGAL

City of Ferndale, Wendy LaRocque, PO Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Thornton Road Sanitary Sewer Project (Phase 1), is located at Thornton Road and Malloy Avenue intersection, easterly and southerly to the sewer sub located at the 2nd Avenue Roundabout in Ferndale in Whatcom county. The Project involves 1 acres of soil disturbance for Utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbody is COF stormwater system. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding the application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from Thornton Road Sanitary Sewer Project (Phase 1) would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

June 21 and 28, 2017.

LEGAL

LEGAL

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of June 19, 2017

Ordinance #2001

An ordinance amending the municipal fee code

Ordinance #2002

An ordinance amending sewer rates and sewer connection fees

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

June 21, 2017

Ferndale Record

June 21, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 15-2-00942-3

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY DOUBLE R RANCH ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

M. DIANE MACDONALD, a single person, whose true name is MAYME DIANE MACDONALD, and the heirs and devisees of THE ESTATE OF M. DIANE MACDONALD, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: M. DIANE MACDONALD, a single person, whose true name is MAYME DIANE MACDONALD, and the heirs and devisees of THE ESTATE OF M. DIANE MACDONALD, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s),

The State of Washington, to: The Sheriff of Whatcom County, Washington.

WHEREAS, on July 6, 2016, Plaintiff obtained judgment from this Court authorizing Plaintiff to foreclose its lien against Defendants, M. Diane MacDonald, a single person, whose true name is Mayme Diane MacDonald, and the heirs and devisees of The Estate of M. Diane MacDonald, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, and for judgment against Defendants in the principal amount of $3,717.68 and for costs and attorney fees totaling $4,144.30. A Supplemental Default Judgment was entered on April 24, 2017, in the principal amount of $3,429.39 and for costs and attorney’s fees totaling $430.00. Each Judgment accrues interest on the principal, costs and attorney’s fees at the rate of 12% per annum; and

WHEREAS, the judgment entered July 6, 2016, is a foreclosure against said Defendants of a lien on improved real property located at 7844 Crockett Road, Blaine, Whatcom County, Washington, described as follows:

That portion of common area, Plat of Double R. Ranch as recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, pages 87 and 88, records of Whatcom County, Washington, described as follows:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 94, Plat of Double R Ranch; thence South 00º 41’49” East, 300 feet to the True Point of Beginning; thence South 00º 41’49” East 100 feet; thence South 89º 54’05” East, 200 feet; thence North 00º 41’49” West, 100 feet; thence North 89º 54’05” West to the True Point of Beginning.

Commonly known as Lot 98, Plat of Double R. Ranch.

Situate in Whatcom County Washington.

APN: 400129 299192 0000

PID: 119098

AND WHEREAS, on July 6, 2016, the Court ordered that the above described property be sold and the proceeds applied to payment of the judgment, attorney’s fees and costs, with interest to the date of sale now, therefore.

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON you are commanded to proceed to seize and sell said property forthwith, according to law and to make return on this Order within sixty (60) days to the Clerk who issued it. This writ may be extended for an additional thirty (30) days for the purpose of sale only.

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley, Jr, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 2nd day of May, 2017.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, July 7, 2017, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

May 24, 31 and June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017.

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 15-2-00942-3

DOUBLE R RANCH ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

M. DIANE MACDONALD, a single person, whose true name is MAYME DIANE MACDONALD, and the heirs and devisees of THE ESTATE OF M. DIANE MACDONALD, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: M. DIANE MACDONALD, a single person, whose true name is MAYME DIANE MACDONALD, and the heirs and devisees of THE ESTATE OF M. DIANE MACDONALD, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 7844 CROCKET ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

That portion of common area, Plat of Double R. Ranch as recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, pages 87 and 88, records of Whatcom County, Washington, described as follows:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 94, Plat of Double R Ranch; thence South 00º 41’49” East, 300 feet to the True Point of Beginning; thence South 00º 41’49” East 100 feet; thence South 89º 54’05” East, 200 feet; thence North 00º 41’49” West, 100 feet; thence North 89º 54’05” West to the True Point of Beginning.

Commonly known as Lot 98, Plat of Double R. Ranch.

Situate in Whatcom County Washington.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400129 299192 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 7, 2017

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $11,721.37 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, PS

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6643

360.714.8599

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017.

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 11-2-01049-6

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY CENTRAL MORTGAGE COMPANY, its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DUANE E. MILNE, DECEASED; TRAVIS NELSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JEANNE H. NELSON; NORTH WASHINGTON COLLECTIONS; STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DUANE E. MILNE, DECEASED; TRAVIS NELSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JEANNE H. NELSON; NORTH WASHINGTON COLLECTIONS; STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s),

FROM: THE WHATCOM COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 12, 2013, a stipulated judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Stipulated Judgment”) was entered in favor of Central Mortgage Company (“Plaintiff”) against the defendant(s) NCMI Corporation, successor in interest to North Washington Collections.

On February 3, 2017, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Final Judgment”) was entered in favor of Central Mortgage Company (“Plaintiff”) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Duane E. Milne, deceased; Travis Nelson, Personal Representative of the estate of Jeanne H. Nelson; State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services; Occupants of the Premises; and any persons or parties claiming to have any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the property described in the complaint; (“Defendant”). The Judgment(s) foreclose the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 3001 Vallette Street, Bellingham, WA 98225 for the total sum of $197,957.02 with interest thereon at the rate of 3.773% per annum beginning on February 3, 2017 until satisfied. The Property situated in Whatcom County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

LOT 1, BLOCK 5, VALLETTE STREET PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 4, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 3803190613580000

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by a contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable Charles R. Snyder, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 27th day of April, 2017.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, July 7, 2017, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

May 24, 31 and June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017.

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 11-2-01049-6

CENTRAL MORTGAGE COMPANY, its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DUANE E. MILNE, DECEASED; TRAVIS NELSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JEANNE H. NELSON; NORTH WASHINGTON COLLECTIONS; STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DUANE E. MILNE, DECEASED; TRAVIS NELSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JEANNE H. NELSON; NORTH WASHINGTON COLLECTIONS; STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 3001 VALLETTE STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 1, BLOCK 5, VALLETTE STREET PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 4, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 380319 061358 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 7, 2017

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $197,957.02 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

RCO LEGAL, P.S.

Synova M.L. Edwards

13555 SE 36th Street, Ste. 300

Bellevue, WA 98006

425.458.2121

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017.

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

No. 17-2-00817-2

CIVIL SUMMONS

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Lehman XS Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7N,

Plaintiff,

vs.

LORRAINE MARIE MITTLEIDER; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILMA K. MITTLEIDER; MARQUIS MANOR CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION; JOHN AND/OR JANE DOE, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS/CO-HABITANTS OF THE SUBJECT PREMISES

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANTS:

Unknown Heirs of Wilma K. Mittleider

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY!

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Lehman XS Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7N, Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the written Complaint, a copy of which is on file at the Whatcom County Courthouse. You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

The object of the complaint is to foreclose a deed of trust dated March 15, 2007 and recorded as Instrument No. 2070303439 given by Henry C. Mittleider, Wilma K. Mittleider, Husband and Wife on property commonly known as 1362 Orleans Street, Bellingham, WA 98229 and legally described as:

UNIT 1362, BUILDING NO.2, OF MARQUIS MANOR CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1247446 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN VOLUME 1 OF CONDOMINIUMS, PAGE 19, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON..

The complaint seeks to foreclose and terminate all interest of Unknown Heirs of Wilma K. Mittleider and all other interests in the property.

The “motion” or “answer” (or “reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. The date of first publication of the summons is May 24, 2017.

If you are in the active military service of the United States, or believe that you may be entitled to protection of the SCRA, please contact our office. If you do not contact us, we will report to the court that we do not believe that you are protected under the SCRA.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

SHAPIRO & SUTHERLAND, LLC

/s/ James A. Craft

James A. Craft #47763

[jcraft@logs.com]

1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255, Vancouver, WA 98683

(360)260-2253; Fax (360)260-2285

May 24, 31 and June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017.

TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

File No.: Trustee: 7303.27027 Northwest Trustee Services, Inc. Grantors: Tom Force, a single man Grantee: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Ref to DOT Auditor File No.: 2040501658 and Modified 7/25/2014 and Recorded 12/1/2014 by Instrument No.:2141200185 Tax Parcel ID No.: 3803160121000000 Abbreviated Legal: PTN SE 1/4, SE 1/4. S17. & PTN SW 1/4 SW 1/4, S16, T38N, R3E, WHATCOM CO., WA Notice of Trustee’s Sale Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

I.

On July 21, 2017, at 9:00 AM Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Main Entrance in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington, the undersigned Trustee (subject to any conditions imposed by the Trustee) will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property “Property”, situated in the County(ies) of WHATCOM, State of Washington: A tract of land in the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 17, and in the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 16, Township 38 North, Range 3 East of the W.M., more fully described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at the point of intersection of the Northerly line of Sunset Drive, Bellingham, Whatcom County, Washington, and the East line produced Northerly of Block 2, Plat of Charlind Gardens, an addition to Bellingham, Washington, as per the Plat thereof, recorded in Volume 7 of Plats, page 18, Records of Whatcom County, Washington; thence North 74 degrees 32’00” East, along the said Northerly line of Sunset Drive, 88.50 feet to a point which is the true point of beginning; thence North 74 degrees 32’00” East, 24.20 feet to a point of curve; thence along a curve to the left having a radius of 1402.40 feet and a central angle of 13 degrees 21’00”, 326.76 feet; thence North 66 degrees 20’00” West, 180.90 feet; thence North 39 degrees 26’00” West, 198.90 feet; thence South 49 degrees 54’00” West, 169.90 feet; thence South 21 degrees 27’00” East, 264.42 feet to the true point of beginning. Except that portion Deeded to the City of Bellingham for right-of-way, by Deed Recorded May 24, 2010, under Recording Number 2100502416. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. Commonly known as: 2413 East Sunset Drive Bellingham, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 05/06/04, recorded on 05/10/04, under Auditor’s File No. 2040501658 and Modified 7/25/2014 and Recorded 12/1/2014 by Instrument No.:2141200185, records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from Tom Force, a single man, as Grantor, to Whatcom Land Title Company, Inc., a Washington Corporation, as Trustee, to secure an obligation “Obligation” in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Bank of the Pacific DBA Bank Northwest, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by Bank of America, N.A. to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, under an Assignment/Successive Assignments recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2130604200. *The Tax Parcel ID number and Abbreviated Legal Description are provided solely to comply with the recording statutes and are not intended to supplement, amend or supersede the Property’s full legal description provided herein.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the Obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s or Borrower’s default on the Obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults: Amount due to reinstate as of 4/12/2017. If reinstating after this date, please contact NWTS for the exact reinstatement amount Monthly Payments $7,847.84 Late Charges $0.00 Lender’s Fees & Costs $2,513.68 Total Arrearage $10,361.52 Trustee’s Expenses (Itemization) Trustee’s Fee $1,275.00 Title Report $0.00 Statutory Mailings $34.32 Recording Costs $0.00 Postings $80.00 Sale Costs $328.50 Total Costs $1,717.82 Total Amount Due: $12,079.34 Other known defaults as follows:

IV.

The sum owing on the Obligation is: Principal Balance of $165,757.34, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument evidencing the Obligation from 08/01/16, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Obligation, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the Obligation as provided by statute. The sale will be made without representation or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, encumbrances or condition of the Property on July 21, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by 07/10/17 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 07/10/17 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after 07/10/17 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME AND ADDRESS Tom Force 2413 E Sunset Dr Bellingham, WA 98226 Tom Force 2152 E Birch St Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Tom Force 2413 E Sunset Dr Bellingham, WA 98226 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Tom Force 2152 E Birch St Bellingham, WA 98229 Tom Force 2400 Moore St Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Tom Force 2400 Moore St Bellingham, WA 98229 by both first class and certified mail, return receipt requested on 03/07/17, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 03/07/17 Grantor and Borrower were personally served with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted on a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and trustee’s fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the Property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. The trustee’s rules of auction may be accessed at www.northwesttrustee.com and are incorporated by this reference. You may also access sale status at www.northwesttrustee.com and www.USA-Foreclosure.com. Date Executed: Northwest Trustee Services, Inc., Trustee Authorized Signature 13555 SE 36th St. Suite 100 Bellevue, WA 98006 Contact: Heather L. Smith (425) 586-1900. Force, Tom (TS# 7303.27027) 1002.290725-File No.

June 21 and July 12, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-15-670139-SW APN No.: 400219 014038 0000 Title Order No.: 150125665-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): JOHN H KELLN, VICKI S KELLN Deed of Trust Grantee(s): COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 1980603992

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/21/2017 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE WEST 209 FEET OF THE SOUTH 12 ACRES OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4, SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT ROAD NOS. 204 AND 51. EXCEPT ANY PORTION THEREOF LYING NORTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE AS ESTABLISHED AND SET FORTH IN WHATCOM COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CAUSE NO. 53642: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 19; THENCE NORTHERLY FOLLOWING ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 19, FOR A DISTANCE OF 673.30 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS LINE DESCRIPTION; THENCE EASTERLY AT RIGHT ANGLES TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 19 FOLLOWING ALONG AN EXISTING CORRAL FENCE AND THE PROJECTION OF SAID FENCE, FOR A DISTANCE OF 574.00 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE WEST 574.00 FEET OF THE SOUTH 12 ACRES OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4; THENCE NORTHERLY FOLLOWING ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE, FOR A DISTANCE OF 72.35 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF THE SAID SOUTH 12 ACRES; THENCE EASTERLY FOLLOWING ALONG SAID NORTHERLY LINE, FOR A DISTANCE OF 162.61 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN INTERSECTION WITH THE EASTERLY LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4, SAID POINT BEING THE TERMINUS OF THIS LINE DESCRIPTION; EXCEPT RIGHT OF WAY FOR DELTA LINE ROAD LYING ALONG THE WEST LINE THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 8120 DELTA LINE RD, CUSTER, WA 98240-0000 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/15/1998, recorded 6/24/1998, under Instrument No. 1980603992 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from JOHN H. KELLN, AND VICKI S. KELLN, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2110402395

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $88, 819 . 1 4 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $101,653.68 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2011 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/21/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 6/4/2015 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 3/22/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Rhianna Watson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-15-670139-SW State of: ____ California ____) County of: ___ San Diego ___) On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0124461 6/21/2017 7/12/2017

June 21 and July 12, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-745856-SW APN No.: 370407-353246-0000 Title Order No.: 8667572 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): BRENDA MCKINLEY Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC AS NOMINEE FOR USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2100903256

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/21/2017 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 10, PLAT OF SUDDEN VALLEY, DIVISION NUMBER 24, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 12 OF PLATS, PAGS 4 THROUGH 7, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM AND STATE OF WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 4 LOTUS COURT, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/25/2010, recorded 9/28/2010, under Instrument No. 2100903256 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from BRENDA MCKINLEY, AN UNMARRIED PERSON , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC AS NOMINEE FOR USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2130803203

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $51,397.22

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $170,468.65 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2013 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/21/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/27/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 3/9/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Lauren Esquivel, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-745856-SW IDSPub #0123954 6/21/2017 7/12/2017

June 21 and July 12, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-735207-SW APN No.: 400117-075194-0000 Title Order No.: 160171332-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): LARRY NICHOLS, CHRISTINA NICHOLS Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2081001585

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/30/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 9, PLAT OF THE GREENS AT LOOMIS TRAIL, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 31, 2004, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2040305824, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 4435 CASTLEROCK DR, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/8/2008, recorded 10/16/2008, under Instrument No. 2081001585 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from LARRY NICHOLS AND CHRISTINA NICHOLS, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2016-1000886

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $61, 266 .57 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $380,108.10 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 12/1/2014 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/30/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/17/2017 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 2/17/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Rhianna Watson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-735207-SW State of: ___ California ___) County of: ___ San Diego ___) On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0123196 5/31/2017 6/21/2017

May 31 and June 21, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-705358-BB APN No.: 405126 009530 0000 Title Order No.: 160057984-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): HARVEY R RAMSUM Deed of Trust Grantee(s): WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, A FEDERAL ASSOCIATION Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2070902958

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/30/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 51, BIRCH BAY VILLAGE DIV 9, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 8074 NISKA RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/17/2007, recorded 9/21/2007, under Instrument No. 2070902958 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from HARVEY R RAMSUM , as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INS. CO. A WASHINGTON CORPORATION , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, A FEDERAL ASSOCIATION , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $63,109.29

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $174,983.13 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/20/2011 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/30/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/17/2017 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 2/22/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-705358-BB State of: ____ California County of: ____ San Diego On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0123252 5/31/2017 6/21/2017

May 31 and June 21, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-705701-BB APN No.: 390428 301305 0000, 390428 301305 0001 Title Order No.: 160060670-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): MICHAEL J SCHANTZ, BARBARA J SCHANTZ Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SYNERGY MORTGAGE CORP., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2021201526

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/21/2017 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: A TRIANGULAR TRACT OF LAND IN THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF W.M., MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF THE NORTHEAST DIAGONAL WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THE GOSHEN ROAD IN SAID QUARTER QUARTER SECTION; THENCE NORTH 46°43’00’’ WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID GOSHEN ROAD A DISTANCE OF 311.15 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 46°43’00’’ WEST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF GOSHEN ROAD A DISTANCE OF 200.31 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 43°17’00’’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 622.41 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER SECTION WITH THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF THE C.M. AND ST. PAUL RAILROAD; THENCE NORTH 61°07’23’’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 653.87 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR CEDARVILLE ROAD LYING ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 3539 CEDARVILLE RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/5/2002, recorded 12/9/2002, under Instrument No. 2021201526 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from MICHAEL J SCHANTZ AND BARBARA J SCHANTZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY, INC. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SYNERGY MORTGAGE CORP., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2120300535

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $100,900.85 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $89,659.49 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2008 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/21/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/10/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/7/2015 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 3/15/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-705701-BB State of: California ____) County of: San Diego On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0124200 6/21/2017 7/12/2017

June 21 and July 12, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-752656-SW APN No.: 30333, 370406 259025 0000 Title Order No.: 245370400 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): SUNNY M WASANKARI Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SEBRING CAPITAL PARTNERS, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2030901116

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/30/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 111, PLAT OF SUDDEN VALLEY, DIVISION NO. 11, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGES 105 THROUGH 107, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 5 MORNING GLORY DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/3/2003, recorded 9/4/2003, under Instrument No. 2030901116 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from SUNNY M. WASANKARI, A SINGLE PERSON , as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SEBRING CAPITAL PARTNERS, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003-KS10 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2150600122

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $54,394.86 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $136,642.96 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 6/1/2014 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/30/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/23/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 2/17/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Meesha Batson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-752656-SW State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0123109 5/31/2017 6/21/2017

May 31 and June 21, 2017.