Legals – June 7, 2017

CITY OF FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on June 20, 2017 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to comment@cityofferndale.org. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING:

June 7, 2017

APPLICANT:

City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION:

Township 39 Range 02 Section 29

Riverside Drive Right-A-WAY; 390229 365535 0000 (100 Riverside Drive); 390229 360476 0000 (Riverside Drive).

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The project will include installation of approximately 1300 linear feet of stormwater pipe from the Main Street to the Nooksack River as well as the installation of an outfall in to the Nooksack River. The conveyance network will ultimately extend along Main Street and Labounty Drive as part of a follow-up phase as funding is available.

Several private and City wide projects are proposed on parcels that utilize this stormwater conveyance. This project will ensure the conveyance is properly sized to serve these projects which are consistent with existing land use designations. The current system does not meet standard of practice for the existing development.

The City has initiated a separate environmental checklist to address the environmental impacts of establishing a regional stormwater conveyance serving this and other sites within the Main Street Planned Action area. That checklist will run concurrently with this one, and the projects may be scheduled to take place at the same time in order to reduce construction impacts and overall costs.

Excavation greater than 500 cubic yards will be required to maintain the existing ditch section, install storm pipe, and associated improvements. Fill material will either be native material or gravel base sourced from approved local pits. Approximate cut quantities are 4,000 cubic yards; approximate fill quantities are 3,000 cubic yards.

The project is scheduled for construction Summer/Fall 2017.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner of a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit and Conditional use approval.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

June 7, 2017 – June 20, 2017

CONTACT:

comment@cityofferndale.org

Community Development Department

2095 Main Street

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2368

June 7, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT:

City of Ferndale – Public Works Department

APPLICATION NUMBER:

17007-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION:

May 16, 2017

PROJECT LOCATION:

Township 39 Range 02 Section 29

Riverside Drive Right-A-WAY; 390229 365535 0000 (100 Riverside Drive); 390229 360476 0000 (Riverside Drive).

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The project will include installation of approximately 1300 linear feet of stormwater pipe from Main Street to the Nooksack River as well as the installation of an outfall in to the Nooksack River. The conveyance network will ultimately extend along Main Street and Labounty Drive as part of a follow-up phase as funding is available. This additional phase is not subject to this environmental review.

Several private and City-initiatedprojects are proposed on parcels that utilize this stormwater conveyance. This project will ensure the conveyance is properly sized to serve these projects which are consistent with existing land use designations. The current system does not meet standard of practice for the existing development.

The project is scheduled for construction Summer/Fall 2017. Work within or immediately adjacent to the Nooksack River will occur during the fish window identified for this water body.

Excavation greater than 500 cubic yards will be required to maintain the existing ditch section, install storm pipe, and associated improvements. Fill material will either be native material or gravel base sourced from approved local pits. Approximate cut quantities are 4,000 cubic yards; approximate fill quantities are 3,000 cubic yards.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A:

Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

June 7th, 2017– June 21st, 2017

CONTACT:

Community Development Department

comment@cityofferndale.org

2095 Main Street

PO Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

360/685-2368

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, (City of Ferndale);

2. Land Disturbance Permit, (City of Ferndale);

3. Shoreline Substantial Permit, (City of Ferndale);

4. Construction NPDES, Section 401 Certification (Ecology);

5. Section 404 (USACE);

6. Section 106 (ACHP), HPA (WDFW)

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process.

In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH:

During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

Unless other floodproofing measures are identified, the elevation of the lowest finished floor and all equipment must be at least one foot above Base Flood Elevation.

Outside materials and storage shall be minimized, and shall be placed in an area or at an elevation that will prevent leaks, contamination, or additional debris from entering the floodplain during a flood event.

AIR:

Construction SWPPP will include dust control measure such as applications of water to control dust during construction. Spray will be limited to reduce runoff. Equipment will be maintained to limit emissions.

WATER:

Surface water impacts during construction will be minimized through the enforcement of temporary erosion and sedimentation control measures outlined in the Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasures Plan. Contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP). Any wetland/critical area work must comply with the City’s Critical Areas Ordinance, Ecology regulations and NPDES construction permit. Impacts to critical areas shall be avoided or minimized to the greatest extent practical in order to achieve efficient conveyance. Any mitigation to the wetlands must be completed either onsite or offsite, in an approved mitigation bank.

Should wetlands be impacted onsite and mitigated offsite, the applicant shall demonstrate that the remainder of the impacted wetland has not been damaged to the extent that it will fail.

ANIMALS:

Any work within the river will be conducted during the in-water work window designated by WDFW. The work area will be isolated from the river during construction. Fish exclusion may be required in order to remove fish from work area. The project will comply with ESA conditions and HPA and Critical Areas Ordinance.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH:

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations. The City reserves the right to require that the quantity and type of materials be identified.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

NOISE:

All construction activities will be limited to daylight hours, generally between 8am-5pm; Monday – Friday, except holidays.

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Project will have a survey completed by the USACE. Should archaeological materials (e.g. shell midden, faunal remains, stone tools) or human remains be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity shall stop, and the area shall be secured. The contractor/owner shall contact the state Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (OAHP) at 360-586-3065, the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (LNTHPO) at 360-384-2298, and the Nooksack Tribe at 360-592-9065 in order to help assess the situation and determine how to preserve the resource(s). In the event that the find includes human remains the Ferndale Police Department shall be called immediately at 360-384-3390. Regarding human remains, the LNTHPO will contact the appropriate tribal repatriation specialists. Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

LEGAL

LEGAL

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of June 5, 2017

Ordinance #1997

An ordinance amending the 2017 budget

Ordinance #1998

An ordinance setting standards for Public Defender services

Ordinance #1999

An ordinance revising the Development Standards

Ordinance #2000

An ordinance amending the fee code to add fees for accessory dwelling units

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

June 7, 2017

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

MD General, LLC, PO Box 2223 Bellingham, WA 98227, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Malloy Heights, is located at 6213 & 6267 Malloy Ave in Ferndale in Whatcom County.

Project involves 38.77 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Residential and Utilities construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is unnamed Tributary of Whisky Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 15-2-00942-3

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY DOUBLE R RANCH ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

M. DIANE MACDONALD, a single person, whose true name is MAYME DIANE MACDONALD, and the heirs and devisees of THE ESTATE OF M. DIANE MACDONALD, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: M. DIANE MACDONALD, a single person, whose true name is MAYME DIANE MACDONALD, and the heirs and devisees of THE ESTATE OF M. DIANE MACDONALD, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s),

The State of Washington, to: The Sheriff of Whatcom County, Washington.

WHEREAS, on July 6, 2016, Plaintiff obtained judgment from this Court authorizing Plaintiff to foreclose its lien against Defendants, M. Diane MacDonald, a single person, whose true name is Mayme Diane MacDonald, and the heirs and devisees of The Estate of M. Diane MacDonald, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, and for judgment against Defendants in the principal amount of $3,717.68 and for costs and attorney fees totaling $4,144.30. A Supplemental Default Judgment was entered on April 24, 2017, in the principal amount of $3,429.39 and for costs and attorney’s fees totaling $430.00. Each Judgment accrues interest on the principal, costs and attorney’s fees at the rate of 12% per annum; and

WHEREAS, the judgment entered July 6, 2016, is a foreclosure against said Defendants of a lien on improved real property located at 7844 Crockett Road, Blaine, Whatcom County, Washington, described as follows:

That portion of common area, Plat of Double R. Ranch as recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, pages 87 and 88, records of Whatcom County, Washington, described as follows:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 94, Plat of Double R Ranch; thence South 00º 41’49” East, 300 feet to the True Point of Beginning; thence South 00º 41’49” East 100 feet; thence South 89º 54’05” East, 200 feet; thence North 00º 41’49” West, 100 feet; thence North 89º 54’05” West to the True Point of Beginning.

Commonly known as Lot 98, Plat of Double R. Ranch.

Situate in Whatcom County Washington.

APN: 400129 299192 0000

PID: 119098

AND WHEREAS, on July 6, 2016, the Court ordered that the above described property be sold and the proceeds applied to payment of the judgment, attorney’s fees and costs, with interest to the date of sale now, therefore.

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON you are commanded to proceed to seize and sell said property forthwith, according to law and to make return on this Order within sixty (60) days to the Clerk who issued it. This writ may be extended for an additional thirty (30) days for the purpose of sale only.

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley, Jr, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 2nd day of May, 2017.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, July 7, 2017, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 15-2-00942-3

DOUBLE R RANCH ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

M. DIANE MACDONALD, a single person, whose true name is MAYME DIANE MACDONALD, and the heirs and devisees of THE ESTATE OF M. DIANE MACDONALD, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: M. DIANE MACDONALD, a single person, whose true name is MAYME DIANE MACDONALD, and the heirs and devisees of THE ESTATE OF M. DIANE MACDONALD, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 7844 CROCKET ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

That portion of common area, Plat of Double R. Ranch as recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, pages 87 and 88, records of Whatcom County, Washington, described as follows:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 94, Plat of Double R Ranch; thence South 00º 41’49” East, 300 feet to the True Point of Beginning; thence South 00º 41’49” East 100 feet; thence South 89º 54’05” East, 200 feet; thence North 00º 41’49” West, 100 feet; thence North 89º 54’05” West to the True Point of Beginning.

Commonly known as Lot 98, Plat of Double R. Ranch.

Situate in Whatcom County Washington.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400129 299192 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 7, 2017

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $11,721.37 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, PS

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6643

360.714.8599

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 11-2-01049-6

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY CENTRAL MORTGAGE COMPANY, its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DUANE E. MILNE, DECEASED; TRAVIS NELSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JEANNE H. NELSON; NORTH WASHINGTON COLLECTIONS; STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DUANE E. MILNE, DECEASED; TRAVIS NELSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JEANNE H. NELSON; NORTH WASHINGTON COLLECTIONS; STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s),

FROM: THE WHATCOM COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 12, 2013, a stipulated judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Stipulated Judgment”) was entered in favor of Central Mortgage Company (“Plaintiff”) against the defendant(s) NCMI Corporation, successor in interest to North Washington Collections.

On February 3, 2017, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Final Judgment”) was entered in favor of Central Mortgage Company (“Plaintiff”) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Duane E. Milne, deceased; Travis Nelson, Personal Representative of the estate of Jeanne H. Nelson; State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services; Occupants of the Premises; and any persons or parties claiming to have any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the property described in the complaint; (“Defendant”). The Judgment(s) foreclose the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 3001 Vallette Street, Bellingham, WA 98225 for the total sum of $197,957.02 with interest thereon at the rate of 3.773% per annum beginning on February 3, 2017 until satisfied. The Property situated in Whatcom County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

LOT 1, BLOCK 5, VALLETTE STREET PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 4, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 3803190613580000

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by a contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable Charles R. Snyder, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 27th day of April, 2017.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, July 7, 2017, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 11-2-01049-6

CENTRAL MORTGAGE COMPANY, its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DUANE E. MILNE, DECEASED; TRAVIS NELSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JEANNE H. NELSON; NORTH WASHINGTON COLLECTIONS; STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DUANE E. MILNE, DECEASED; TRAVIS NELSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JEANNE H. NELSON; NORTH WASHINGTON COLLECTIONS; STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 3001 VALLETTE STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 1, BLOCK 5, VALLETTE STREET PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 4, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 380319 061358 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, July 7, 2017

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $197,957.02 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

RCO LEGAL, P.S.

Synova M.L. Edwards

13555 SE 36th Street, Ste. 300

Bellevue, WA 98006

425.458.2121

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTRY OF OKANOGAN – JUVENILE

COURT NO.: 17-7-00052-3

NOTICE AND

SUMMONS/ORDER

Dependency Hearing

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

STORMIE FEATHER DIVINE FRY

A Minor Child

DOB: 07/17/2002

STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: TAMMY LA RAE FRY, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

I. NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this court, alleging that the above named child is dependent.

1.2 A hearing will be held on July 20, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing dependency.

II. SUMMONS/ORDER

TO APPEAR

2.1. YOU ARE SUMMONDED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

VIOLATION OF THIS ORDER OR SUMMONS IS SUBJECT TO A PROCEEDING FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT PURSUANT TO RCW 13.34.070. A DEPENDENCY PETITION BEGINS A PROCESS WHICH, IF THE CHILD IS FOUND DEPENDENT, MAY RESULT IN PERMANENT TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP.

Dated this 24 day of May, 2017

By direction of the Honorable

CHRISTOPHER CULP

Judge of the Superior Court

Okanogan County, Washington

CHARLENE GROOMES

Clerk of the Superior Court

Okanogan County, Washington

by: Ramona Brownlee

Deputy Clerk

LEGAL

SUPERIOR COURT

OF WASHINGTON COUNTY

OF CLARK JUVENILE DIVISION

In re the Interest of:

PROMISE SERENITY HERNANADEZ

DOB: 08/25/16

Minor Child.

Case No.: 16-7-00750-5

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(Dependency)

TO: Stefan Duran, Father

A Dependency Petition was filed on August 30, 2016: A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: June 27, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. at Clark County Superior Court, Family Law Annex, 601 West Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98660. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.050(5). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DSHS at 360/993-7900. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.

DATED 17th day of May, 2017, By Scott G. Weber, Clark County Clerk.

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

No. 17-2-00817-2

CIVIL SUMMONS

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Lehman XS Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7N,

Plaintiff,

vs.

LORRAINE MARIE MITTLEIDER; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILMA K. MITTLEIDER; MARQUIS MANOR CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION; JOHN AND/OR JANE DOE, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS/CO-HABITANTS OF THE SUBJECT PREMISES

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANTS:

Unknown Heirs of Wilma K. Mittleider

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY!

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Lehman XS Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7N, Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the written Complaint, a copy of which is on file at the Whatcom County Courthouse. You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

The object of the complaint is to foreclose a deed of trust dated March 15, 2007 and recorded as Instrument No. 2070303439 given by Henry C. Mittleider, Wilma K. Mittleider, Husband and Wife on property commonly known as 1362 Orleans Street, Bellingham, WA 98229 and legally described as:

UNIT 1362, BUILDING NO.2, OF MARQUIS MANOR CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1247446 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN VOLUME 1 OF CONDOMINIUMS, PAGE 19, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON..

The complaint seeks to foreclose and terminate all interest of Unknown Heirs of Wilma K. Mittleider and all other interests in the property.

The “motion” or “answer” (or “reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. The date of first publication of the summons is May 24, 2017.

If you are in the active military service of the United States, or believe that you may be entitled to protection of the SCRA, please contact our office. If you do not contact us, we will report to the court that we do not believe that you are protected under the SCRA.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

SHAPIRO & SUTHERLAND, LLC

/s/ James A. Craft

James A. Craft #47763

[jcraft@logs.com]

1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255, Vancouver, WA 98683

(360)260-2253; Fax (360)260-2285

TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

File No.: Trustee: 7023.117883 Northwest Trustee Services, Inc. Grantors: David Charles Archer Grantee: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Ref to DOT Auditor File No.: 2121100904 Tax Parcel ID No.: 119787 / 400130-187146-0050 Abbreviated Legal: Unit 414, Gabriola, a Condo, Auditors File No. 1292228, Whatcom Co., WA Notice of Trustee’s Sale Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663). Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287. Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819. Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

I.

On July 7, 2017, at 9:00 AM. Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Main Entrance in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington, the undersigned Trustee (subject to any conditions imposed by the Trustee) will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property “Property”, situated in the County(ies) of WHATCOM, State of Washington: Unit 414, Gabriola, a Condominium, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded under Auditors File No. 1292228, and any amendments thereto, and Survey Map and Plans recorded in Volume 2 of Condominiums, Pages 153 through 161, inclusive, Records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington. Commonly known as: 7806 Birch Bay Drive 414 Blaine, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/02/12, recorded on 11/07/12, under Auditor’s File No. 2121100904, records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from David C. Archer and Shari L. Archer, husband and wife, as Grantor, to Northwest Trustee Services LLC, as Trustee, to secure an obligation “Obligation” in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Beneficiary. *The Tax Parcel ID number and Abbreviated Legal Description are provided solely to comply with the recording statutes and are not intended to supplement, amend or supersede the Property’s full legal description provided herein.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the Obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s or Borrower’s default on the Obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults: Amount due to reinstate as of 03/03/2017. If reinstating after this date, please contact NWTS for the exact reinstatement amount. Monthly Payments $7,032.06 Late Charges $188.45 Lender’s Fees & Costs $3,554.30 Total Arrearage $10,774.81 Trustee’s Expenses (Itemization) Trustee’s Fee $1,275.00 Title Report $0.00 Statutory Mailings $184.20 Recording Costs $21.38 Postings $80.00 Sale Costs $328.50 Total Costs $1,889.08 Total Amount Due: $12,663.89 Other known defaults as follows:

IV.

The sum owing on the Obligation is: Principal Balance of $153,052.04, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument evidencing the Obligation from 08/01/16, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Obligation, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the Obligation as provided by statute. The sale will be made without representation or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, encumbrances or condition of the Property on July 7, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by 06/26/17 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 06/26/17 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after 06/26/17 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME AND ADDRESS David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive 414 Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive 414 Blaine, WA 98230 Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer nka Shari Lynn Dougherty 7806 Birch Bay Drive 414 Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive 414 Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari Lynn Dougherty 7806 Birch Bay Drive 414 Blaine, WA 98230 David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive Blaine, WA 98230 Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer nka Shari Lynn Dougherty 7806 Birch Bay Drive Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari Lynn Dougherty 7806 Birch Bay Drive Blaine, WA 98230 David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 15027 Quail Ridge Road Apt 210 Danbury, TX 77534 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 15027 Quail Ridge Road Apt 210 Danbury, TX 77534 Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer nka Shari Lynn Dougherty 15027 Quail Ridge Road Apt 210 Danbury, TX 77534 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer 15027 Quail Ridge Road Apt 210 Danbury, TX 77534 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari Lynn Dougherty 15027 Quail Ridge Road Apt 210 Danbury, TX 77534 David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive Apt 414 Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive Apt 414 Blaine, WA 98230 Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer nka Shari Lynn Dougherty 7806 Birch Bay Drive Apt 414 Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive Apt 414 Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari Lynn Dougherty 7806 Birch Bay Drive Apt 414 Blaine, WA 98230 David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive #414 Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive #414 Blaine, WA 98230 Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer nka Shari Lynn Dougherty 7806 Birch Bay Drive #414 Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer 7806 Birch Bay Drive #414 Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari Lynn Dougherty 7806 Birch Bay Drive #414 Blaine, WA 98230 David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 2805 Aldergrove Road Ferndale, WA 98248 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of David C. Archer aka David Charles Archer 2805 Aldergrove Road Ferndale, WA 98248 Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer nka Shari Lynn Dougherty 2805 Aldergrove Road Ferndale, WA 98248 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari L. Archer aka Shari Lynn Archer 2805 Aldergrove Road Ferndale, WA 98248 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shari Lynn Dougherty 2805 Aldergrove Road Ferndale, WA 98248 by both first class and certified mail, return receipt requested on 01/31/17, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 01/31/17 Grantor and Borrower were personally served with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted on a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and trustee’s fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the Property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. The trustee’s rules of auction may be accessed at www.northwesttrustee.com and are incorporated by this reference. You may also access sale status at www.northwesttrustee.com and www.USA-Foreclosure.com. Date Executed: Northwest Trustee Services, Inc., Trustee Authorized Signature 13555 SE 36th St. Suite 100 Bellevue, WA 98006 Contact: Vonnie McElligott (425) 586-1900. Archer, David C. and Shari L. (TS# 7023.117883) 1002.290293-File No.

LEGAL

File No.: Trustee: 7670.20231 Northwest Trustee Services, Inc. Grantors: Jeremy J. Bowers, also appearing of record as Jeremy James Bowers and Lorelei P. Bowers, husband and wife Grantee: Umpqua Bank Ref to DOT Auditor File No.: 2131003454 Tax Parcel ID No.: 38115/380104-460015-0000 Abbreviated Legal: LT 3-6, BLK 2, PLAT OF SANDY POINT HEIGHTS, VOL 9, PGS 145-148, WHATCOM CO., WA Notice of Trustee’s Sale Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663). Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287. Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819. Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

I.

On July 7, 2017, at 10:00 AM. inside the main lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington, the undersigned Trustee (subject to any conditions imposed by the Trustee) will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property “Property”, situated in the County(ies) of Whatcom, State of Washington: Lots 3-6, Block 2, Plat of Sandy Point Heights, according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, Pages 145 through 148, inclusive, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: Lots 3 and 6, Block 2, Plat of Sandy Point Heights, according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, Pages 145 through 148, inclusive, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. Commonly known as: 3682 Prevost Way Ferndale, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/29/13, recorded on 10/31/13, under Auditor’s File No. 2131003454, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Jeremy J. Bowers and Lorelei P. Bowers, husband and wife, as Grantor, to Whatcom Land Title Co., as Trustee, to secure an obligation “Obligation” in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as designated nominee for Sterling Savings Bank, a Washington corporation, dba Sterling Bank, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Umpqua Bank, its successors and assigns to Umpqua Bank, under an Assignment/Successive Assignments recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2016-0702665. *The Tax Parcel ID number and Abbreviated Legal Description are provided solely to comply with the recording statutes and are not intended to supplement, amend or supersede the Property’s full legal description provided herein.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the Obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s or Borrower’s default on the Obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults: Amount due to reinstate as of 02/21/2017. If reinstating after this date, please contact NWTS for the exact reinstatement amount. Monthly Payments $15,146.92 Lender’s Fees & Costs $2,056.71 Total Arrearage $17,203.63 Trustee’s Expenses (Itemization) Trustee’s Fee $675.00 Title Report $825.63 Statutory Mailings $11.16 Recording Costs $15.00 Postings $80.00 Total Costs $1,606.79 Total Amount Due: $18,810.42 Other known defaults as follows:

IV.

The sum owing on the Obligation is: Principal Balance of $162,424.80, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument evidencing the Obligation from 02/01/16, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Obligation, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the Obligation as provided by statute. The sale will be made without representation or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, encumbrances or condition of the Property on July 7, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by 06/26/17 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 06/26/17 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after 06/26/17 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME AND ADDRESS Jeremy J. Bowers aka Jeremy James Bowers 3682 Prevost Way Ferndale, WA 98248 Lorelei P. Bowers 3682 Prevost Way Ferndale, WA 98248 by both first class and certified mail, return receipt requested on 08/19/16, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 08/19/16 Grantor and Borrower were personally served with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted on a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and trustee’s fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the Property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. The trustee’s rules of auction may be accessed at www.northwesttrustee.com and are incorporated by this reference. You may also access sale status at www.northwesttrustee.com and www.USA-Foreclosure.com. Date Executed: Northwest Trustee Services, Inc., Trustee Authorized Signature 13555 SE 36th St. Suite 100 Bellevue, WA 98006 Contact: Nanci Lambert (425) 586-1900. Bowers, Jeremy (TS# 7670.20231) 1002.288287-File No.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-707912-BB APN No.: 380312 254496 0000 Title Order No.: 160080657-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): JESSE L EISSES Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR PINNACLE CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2111200291

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/7/2017 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE NORTH 654 FEET OF THE EAST 200 FEET OF THE EAST 30 ACRES OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M.; EXCEPT MT. BAKER HIGHWAY ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2297 MOUNT BAKER HIGHWAY, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/30/2011, recorded 12/2/2011, under Instrument No. 2111200291 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from JESSE L. EISSES, AN UNMARRIED MAN , as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR PINNACLE CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2121204332

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $66,192.16 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $206,190.63 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2013 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/7/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/25/2017 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 2/27/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-707912-BB State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0123808 6/7/2017 6/28/2017

LEGAL

File No.: Trustee: 7372.22979 Northwest Trustee Services, Inc. Grantors: Steven G. Fisher, as his separate estate Grantee: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC Ref to DOT Auditor File No.: 930519056 Original NTS Auditor File No. 2016-0101949 Tax Parcel ID No.: 380224-466413-0000 / 52029 Abbreviated Legal: PTN LOT 1, BLK 7, “CORNWALL PARK ACREAGE SUPPLEMENTAL” VOL 6, PG 44, WHATCOM COUNTY, WA Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663). Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287. Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819. Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

I.

On July 7, 2017, at 9:00 AM. Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Main Entrance in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington, the Trustee (subject to any conditions imposed by the Trustee) will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property “Property”, situated in the County(ies) of WHATCOM, State of Washington: The Northwesterly 65 feet of Lot 1, Block 7, “Cornwall Park Acreage Supplemental”, a Part of the Consolidated City of Bellingham, Whatcom County, Washington, as per the Map thereof, recorded in Book 6 of Plats, Page 44. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. Commonly known as: 1413 East Victor Street Bellingham, WA 98225 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 05/11/93 and recorded on 05/19/93, under Auditor’s File No. 930519056, records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from Steven G. Fisher, an unmarried person, as Grantor, to Ordal and Jones, as Trustee, to secure an obligation “Obligation” in favor of Mortgage Specialists, Inc., as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. s/b/m Chase Home Finance LLC, s/b/m to Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation, s/b/m to Chase Mortgage Company f/k/a Chemical Mortgage Company to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, under an Assignment/Successive Assignments recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2140102401. *The Tax Parcel ID number and Abbreviated Legal Description are provided solely to comply with the recording statutes and are not intended to supplement, amend or supersede the Property’s full legal description provided herein.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the Obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s or Borrower’s default on the Obligation.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults: Amount due to reinstate as of 05/18/2017. If reinstating after this date, please contact NWTS for the exact reinstatement amount Monthly Payments $29,484.71 Lender’s Fees & Costs $5,336.12 Total Arrearage $34,820.83 Trustee’s Expenses (Itemization) Trustee’s Fee $1,032.50 Postings $83.70 Sale Costs $909.50 Total Costs $2,025.70 Total Amount Due: $36,846.53 Other known defaults are as follows:

IV.

The sum owing on the Obligation is: Principal Balance of $39,440.47, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument evidencing the Obligation from 02/01/14, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Obligation, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the Obligation as provided by statute. The sale will be made without representation or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, encumbrances or condition of the Property on July 7, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by 06/26/17 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 06/26/17 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after 06/26/17 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME AND ADDRESS Steven G. Fisher 1413 East Victor Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Steven G. Fisher 1413 East Victor Street Bellingham, WA 98225 by both first class and certified mail, return receipt requested on 12/09/15, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 12/09/15 Grantor and Borrower were personally served with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted on a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and trustee’s fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor, and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor, of all their interest in the Property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. The trustee’s rules of auction may be accessed at www.northwesttrustee.com and are incorporated by this reference. You may also access sale status at www.northwesttrustee.com and www.USA-Foreclosure.com Date Executed: Northwest Trustee Services, Inc., Trustee Authorized Signature 13555 SE 36th St. Suite 100 Bellevue, WA 98006 Contact: Vonnie McElligott (425) 586-1900. Fisher, Steven G. (TS# 7372.22979) 1002.284487-File No.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-757120-SW APN No.: 380223 504121 0000 Title Order No.: TSG1612-WA-3164283 245388663 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): AMI C HOLMES Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL, LLC (F/K/A/ HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC.) Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2070402814

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/7/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 9, BLOCK 3, ELDRIDGE DONATION CLAIM, SUPPLIMENTAL, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 17, RECORDS OF THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2937 LINDBERGH AVENUE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/16/2007, recorded 4/17/2007, under Instrument No. 2070402814 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from AMI C HOLMES, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SEPARATE ESTATE , as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL, LLC (F/K/A/ HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC.) , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-QS7 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2090903026

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $17,199.07 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $189,271.10 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/7/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/26/2017 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 3/1/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Lauren Esquivel, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-757120-SW State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0123571 6/7/2017 6/28/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-746028-SW APN No.: 3903324703430000 Title Order No.: 8667688 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): CLARK J JOHNSON, MARY E JOHNSON Deed of Trust Grantee(s): U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ND. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2121004057

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/7/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE NORTHERLY HALF OF THE SOUTHERLY-HALF OF THE NORTH TWO THIRDS OF LOTS 14, 15 AND 16, AND THE NORTH 15 FEET OF THE EAST 190 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTH TWO THIRDS OF LOTS 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 AND 16, “ORCHARD PARK” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF PATS, PAGE 47, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. EXCEPT THE SOUTH 3.72 FEET OF LOTS 14, 15 AND 16 AND EXCEPT THE EAST 190 FEET OF LOT 16. SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, CONDITIONS, RESERVATIONS, LEASES AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS, ALL RIGHTS OF WAY, ALL ZONING, BUILDING AND OTHER LAWS, ORDINANCES AND REGULATIONS, ALL RIGHTS OF TENANTS IN POSSESSION, AND ALL REAL ESTATE TAXES AND ASSESSMENTS NOT YET DUE AND PAYABLE. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED RECORDED IN VOLUME 378, PAGE 600, OF THE WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDS. More commonly known as: 5149 HANNEGAN RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/9/2012, recorded 10/29/2012, under Instrument No. 2121004057 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from CLARK J. JOHNSON AND MARY E. JOHNSON, MARRIED , as grantor(s), to U.S. BANK TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ND. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESOR BY MERGER TO U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ND. , the Beneficiary

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $38,143.47

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $147,610.10 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/3/2014 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/7/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/1/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 2/28/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Lauren Esquivel, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-746028-SW IDSPub #0123517 6/7/2017 6/28/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-732469-SW APN No.: 4006075272480000 Title Order No.: 8642994 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): MICHAEL D KLINGER, CATHERINE J KLINGER Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR BROKER SOLUTIONS, INC. DBA NEW AMERICAN FUNDING Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2110701139

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/7/2017 , at 9:00 AM Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 9822 Main Entrance sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: A TRACT OF LAND IN GOVERNMENT LOT 8, SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 7; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 7, 2,367.40 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE WEST 200 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE EAST SHORELINE OF SILVER LAKE, (THIS LINE BEING DESIGNATED AS LINE A); THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE SHORELINE OF SILVER LAKE TO A LINE PARALLEL WITH AND 190 FEET NORTH OF LINE A; THENCE EAST ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE 185 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 7; THENCE 190 FEET SOUTH BACK TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL 1A: AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DESCRIBED IN “EASEMENT, JOINT USE AND ROAD MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT” RECORDED OCTOBER 7, 1996, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 961007050. More commonly known as: 9085 FROST CREEK RD, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/29/2011, recorded 7/14/2011, under Instrument No. 2110701139 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from MICHAEL D. KLINGER AND CATHERINE J. KLINGER, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to STEWART TITLE GUARANTY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR BROKER SOLUTIONS, INC. DBA NEW AMERICAN FUNDING , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2016-0902493 xxx xxx

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $60,227.01 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $271,957.42 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2014 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/7/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/27/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 2/23/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tricia Willis, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-732469-SW State of: California County of: San Diego On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0123293 6/7/2017 6/28/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-13-589380-SH APN No.: 380327 180123 0000 Title Order No.: 130167367-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): BRYAN D LANE Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FULL SPECTRUM LENDING, INC. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2040904673

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/7/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 1, 2 AND 3, BLOCK 1, LAKE HOME ADDITION, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 41, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. EXCEPT THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN THE PLAT OF MAPLEBROOK, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 14 OF PLATS, PAGES 111 AND 112, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 4148 ANGELA CT, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/21/2004, recorded 9/28/2004, under Instrument No. 2040904673 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from BRYAN D LANE, AN UNMARRIED , as grantor(s), to CTC REAL ESTATE SERVICES , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FULL SPECTRUM LENDING, INC. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a, the Bank of New York as Trustee for CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-10 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2111100533

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $104,304.91 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $189,969.25 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2012 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/7/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/26/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/8/2013 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 2/27/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tricia Willis, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-13-589380-SH State of: California County of: San Diego On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0123459 6/7/2017 6/28/2017

