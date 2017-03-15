Legals – March 15, 2017

CITY OF FERNDALE

LEGAL

LEGAL

Notice of Public Meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider authorizing, acquisition of certain real property necessary for the Gateway Stormwater Improvement/Main Street LaBounty Drive Roundabout Project by eminent domain (condemnation) if necessary.

Attention all parties holding on interest in the following Whatcom County Tax Parcel Number(s) located in Ferndale, Washington:

TPN #390229 365535 0000

Existing TPN: #390229 360476 0000 [Newly Assigned: TPN #390229 359478 0000]

Existing TPN # 390229 380460 0000 [Newly Assigned: TPN #390229 386459 0000]

The City of Ferndale hereby notifies you of a planned public meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider whether to take final action to adopt an Ordinance to authorize the acquisition of real property and/or real property interests in the above referenced properties through negotiation with property owners and by use of eminent domain (condemnation), if necessary. The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on March 20, 2017 in the Ferndale Council Chambers, 5694 Second Avenue, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Katy Radder, Project Manager, at (360) 685-2377.

Susan Duncan, CITY CLERK.

Published in Ferndale Record and Bellingham Herald

March 8 and March 15, 2017.

Published by Ferndale Record

March 8 and 15, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE

DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code within the city limits. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the city’s receipt of the development applications. This Notice of Application initiates the review process, which will include a public hearing. Notice of the public hearing will be issued separately. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed amendment and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION:

March 10, 2017

APPLICANT:

City of Ferndale

DATE OF APPLICATION: February 10, 2017

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale is proposing to amend its Shoreline Master Program (SMP), last updated in 2006, to reflect updated to the Ferndale Critical Areas Ordinance (CAO),

comply with new State and Federal Regulations, codify and create a more user friendly SMP, update administrative review processes and review City policies and guidelines to the SMP.

The update will occur in up to two phases. The first phase would include, at a minimum, updates necessary to ensure consistency between the SMP and the CAO by June 2017.

The second phase includes City review of the entire SMP (last reviewed in 2006) to address various items, internal consistency, formatting issues, administrative procedures and State and Federal regulations. Phase Two of the update is expected to occur in 2017/2018.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

Approval of Zoning Text Amendment to update City of Shoreline Master Program.

AS LEAD AGENCY THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: March 15 – 29, 2017

CONTACT:

Jori Burnett, Community Development Director

joriburnett@cityofferndale.org

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

Washington State Department of Commerce Review

Zoning Text Amendment, City of Ferndale (City Council)

Published by Ferndale Record

March 15, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery

Wastewater Permit

The Dept of Ecology invites you to comment on the proposed modification to the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System wastewater permit for the Phillips 66 Ferndale oil refinery. The comment period takes place March 15 – April 14, 2017. We will accept comments only on the changes to the permit, not the entire permit.

Major changes to the permit include reduced frequency of sampling from quarterly to semi-annually and removing monitoring for benzo(a)pyrene. Read the permit’s supplemental fact sheet for more information.

Read the proposed permit at the following locations: Online at https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/industrial/UIPermit/DraftPermits.aspx, at the Ferndale Public Library (2125 Main Street), and Bellingham Public Library (210 Central Ave), and the Department of Ecology’s Headquarters Office (300 Desmond Drive SE, Lacey, WA, call (360) 407-7393 for an appointment).

Written comments may be submitted by mail, e-mail, or fax to Liem Nguyen, Department of Ecology, Industrial Section, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600, liem.nguyen@ecy.wa.gov, Fax: (360) 407-6102

You may request a public hearing to ask questions and submit verbal comments. To request a hearing, contact Angie Fritz, Industrial Section, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600, angela.fritz@ecy.wa.gov, (360) 407-7393. If we determine there is significant public interest during this comment period to hold a hearing, we will extend the comment period to allow at least 30 days notice of the hearing and publish the time, date and location. When the comment period ends, we will review all comments received and make appropriate changes to the permit before issuing it.

Located at 3901 Unick Road in Ferndale, Washington, the refinery separates crude oil for further processing and blending into a variety of petroleum products. Wastewater from the process and contaminated stormwater goes through treatment. Once treated, it is sent to the Strait of Georgia. Noncontaminated stormwater from the refinery is sent to several locations. These include Lummi Bay,the Strait of Georgia, and a wooded area that feeds wetlands before going to the Slater Road Ditch.

To request ADA accommodation for disabilities, including printed materials in a format for the visually impaired, call Ecology at (360) 407-7668. Persons with impaired hearing may call Washington Relay Service at 711. Persons with a speech disability may call TTY at 877-833-6341.

To request information in another language, contact Angie Fritz at (360) 407-7393 or angela.fritz@ecy.wa.gov.

Published by Ferndale Record

March 15, 2017.

TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-745818-SW APN No.: 4051244970280004 Title Order No.: 8667548 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): CYNTHIA R ALLEN Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) AS NOMINEE FOR U.S. BANK, N.A. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2091003658

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/14/2017 , at 9:00:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: UNIT 4 OF IDLESSE ON BIRCH BAY, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S NUMBER 1213032, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 8112 BIRCH BAY DR APT 4, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/21/2009, recorded 10/30/2009, under Instrument No. 2091003658 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from CYNTHIA R ALLEN (UNMARRIED) , as grantor(s), to ROUTH CRABTREE OLSEN-JAMES MIERSMA , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) AS NOMINEE FOR U.S. BANK, N.A. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2130203474

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: [Confirm total Reinstatement from Client’s Breakdown] .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $222,565.00 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 8/1/2011 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/14/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/20/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 12/6/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Meesha Batson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-745818-SW State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0119437 3/15/2017 4/5/2017

Published by Ferndale Record

March 15 and April 5, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-742991-BB APN No.: 370406-418145-0000 Title Order No.: 16-0009348-01 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): JONI DERSCHEID, TIMOTHY DERSCHEID Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR AEGIS WHOLESALE CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2060103385

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/14/2017 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 206, “SUDDEN VALLEY DIVISION NO. 16” AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 11 OF PLATS, PAGES 4, 5, 6, AND 7, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 30 CASCADE LANE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 1/18/2006, recorded 1/23/2006, under Instrument No. 2060103385 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from JONI DERSCHEID AND TIMOTHY DERSCHEID, WIFE AND HUSBAND , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE CO. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR AEGIS WHOLESALE CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF GSC CAPITAL CORP., MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2006-1 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2111100315

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $15, 528 .10 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $198,419.47 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/14/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/14/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 11/30/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Rhianna Watson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-742991-BB State of: ___California_ __) County of: ___ San Diego __) On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0119166 3/15/2017 4/5/2017

Published by Ferndale Record

March 15 and April 5, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET SEQ.

TO:

Balwant Kalsi

PO Box 2237

Ferndale, WA 98248

Resident of Property Subject to Foreclosure Sale

2130 Poplar Drive

Ferndale, WA 98248

Balwant Kalsi

2130 Poplar Drive

Ferndale, WA 98248

Re: Loan No. X16-0722KAL

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 14th day of april, 2017 at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. at (street address and location if inside a building) inside the main lobby of the whatcom county courthouse, 311 grand avenue in the City of bellingham, State of Washington, sell at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

lot 2, block 1, plat of flair, division no. 1, according to the plat thereof, recorded in volume 10 of plats, page 120, records of whatcom county.

situate in whatcom county, washington.

(commonly known as 2130 Poplar Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248) which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated July 22, 2016, recorded August 3, 2016, under Auditor’s File No. 2016-0800473, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Balwant Kalsi as Grantor, to Cascade Trustee Services, Inc., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Eastside Funding, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, as Beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Defaults other than payment of money:

1. N/A.

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Principal Balance Due in Full: $142,765.88

Interest Due through January 5, 2017 ($97.18/day): $15,840.07

Under Paid Down Payment: $3,000.00

Late Fees: $571.08

Commission: $5,101.81

Reconveyance Fee: $145.00

Doc Prep Fees: $150.00

Recording Fees: $235.00

Loan Processing Fee: $250.00

TOTAL PRINCIPAL, INTEREST AND FEES DUE AS OF 01/05/2017: $168,058.84

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $142,765.88, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 22ND DAY OF JULY, 2016, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 14TH DAY OF APRIL, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by before the sale to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the sale, the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with accruing interest, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Balwart Kalsi

PO Box 2237

Ferndale, WA 98248

Occupant

2130 Poplar Drive

Ferndale, WA 98248

Balwart Kalsi

2130 Poplar Drive

Ferndale, WA 98248

by both first class and certified mail on the 3rd day of November, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 8th day of November, 2016, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper ground for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED: January 5, 2017

REED LONGYEAR MALNATI & AHRENS PLLC, Trustee

By: MICHAEL C. MALNATI, Member

801 Second Avenue, Suite 1415, Seattle, WA 98104, (206) 624-6271

Published by Ferndale Record

March 15 and April 5, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-15-672493-SW APN No.: 3803224133830000 Title Order No.: 160187518-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): TAMI K KING Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR MILA, INC. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2051104524

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/24/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse. 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT B, STANLEY STREET SHORT PLAT AND LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED APRIL 24, 2001, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2010403030, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON . APN: 380322 413383 0000 More commonly known as: 4750 EAST OREGON STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/21/2005, recorded 11/28/2005, under Instrument No. 2051104524 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from TAMI K. KING, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN , as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR MILA, INC. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ACCREDIT LOANS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-QO5 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2150900200

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $235,235.76 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $400,333.53 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2009 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/24/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/13/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/13/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/13/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/16/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 11/11/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Lauren Esquivel, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 855 238-5118 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-15-672493-SW IDSPub #0118320 2/22/2017 3/15/2017

Published by Ferndale Record

February 22 and March 15, 2017.

LEGAL

File No.: Trustee: 7949.20136 Northwest Trustee Services, Inc. Grantors: Pamela F. Beidel, also known as Pamela Faye Beidel and Tim Plagerman, also known as Timothy Gene Plagerman, each as a separate estate Grantee: Whatcom Educational Credit Union Ref to DOT Auditor File No.: 2091203100 Tax Parcel ID No.: 405123-165510-0000/150528 Abbreviated Legal: LTS. 90 & 102, BIRCH BAY WAY VIEW, VOL 8, PG, 94, WHATCOM CO., WA Notice of Trustee’s Sale Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663). Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287. Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819. Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

I.

On April 14, 2017, at 10:00 AM. inside the main lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington, the undersigned Trustee (subject to any conditions imposed by the Trustee) will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property “Property”, situated in the County(ies) of Whatcom, State of Washington: Lots 90 and 102, “Plat of Birch Bay View, “ Whatcom County, Washington, as per the map thereof, recorded in Book 8 of Plats, Page 94, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. Commonly known as: 5575 Seavue Road Blaine, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/21/09, recorded on 12/28/09, under Auditor’s File No. 2091203100, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Pamela F. Beidel, who acquired title as a single woman and Tim Plagerman, as his separate estate, each as to an indeterminate interest, as Grantor, to Chicago Title, as Trustee, to secure an obligation “Obligation” in favor of Whatcom Educational Credit Union, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by to , under an Assignment/Successive Assignments recorded under Auditor’s File No. . *The Tax Parcel ID number and Abbreviated Legal Description are provided solely to comply with the recording statutes and are not intended to supplement, amend or supersede the Property’s full legal description provided herein.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the Obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s or Borrower’s default on the Obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults: Amount due to reinstate as of 12/08/2016. If reinstating after this date, please contact NWTS for the exact reinstatement amount. Monthly Payments $8,477.00 Lender’s Fees & Costs $1,321.10 Total Arrearage $9,798.10 Trustee’s Expenses (Itemization) Trustee’s Fee $1,275.00 Title Report $701.90 Statutory Mailings $22.32 Recording Costs $15.00 Postings $80.00 Total Costs $2,094.22 Total Amount Due: $11,892.32 Other known defaults as follows:

IV.

The sum owing on the Obligation is: Principal Balance of $117,333.35, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument evidencing the Obligation from 05/01/16, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Obligation, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the Obligation as provided by statute. The sale will be made without representation or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, encumbrances or condition of the Property on April 14, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by 04/03/17 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 04/03/17 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after 04/03/17 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME AND ADDRESS Tim Pagerman aka Timothy Gene Plagerman 5575 Seavue Road Blaine, WA 98230 Pamela F. Beidel aka Pamela Faye Beidel 5575 Seavue Road Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner Of Tim Pagerman aka Timothy Gene Plagerman 5575 Seavue Road Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner Of Pamela F. Beidel aka Pamela Faye Beidel 5575 Seavue Road Blaine, WA 98230 by both first class and certified mail, return receipt requested on 11/01/16, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 11/01/16 Grantor and Borrower were personally served with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted on a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and trustee’s fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the Property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. The trustee’s rules of auction may be accessed at www.northwesttrustee.com and are incorporated by this reference. You may also access sale status at www.northwesttrustee.com and www.USA-Foreclosure.com. Date Executed: Northwest Trustee Services, Inc., Trustee Authorized Signature 13555 SE 36th St. Suite 100 Bellevue, WA 98006 Contact: Nanci Lambert (425) 586-1900. Plagerman, Tim G. and Beidel, Pamela F. (TS# 7949.20136) 1002.289222-File No.

Published by Ferndale Record

March 15 and April 5, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on Friday, March 24, 2017, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the main entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: Lots 13, 14, 15 and 16, Block 19, Map of the City of Blaine, Whatcom County, W.T. 1884, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 1 of plats, page 35, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington, which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated April 26, 2007 and recorded May 7, 2007 under Auditor’s File No. 2070500927, records of Whatcom County, Washington, which Deed of Trust is from Donald W. Richmond, a single man, as his separate property, as Grantor, to Whatcom Land Title Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of SKAGIT STATE BANK, (now known as SKAGIT BANK), as Beneficiary. Skagit Law Group, PLLC, a Washington Professional Limited Liability Company, is now Trustee by reason of an Appointment of Successor Trustee recorded August 11, 2016 under Auditor’s File No. 2016-0801385, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

II

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Debtor failed to make the final payment under the Promissory Note dated September 4, 2015, and any subsequent notes, agreements and/or amendments thereto, which final payment was due March 1, 2016. Debtor failed to make payment of all sums owing pursuant to the terms of said Promissory Note, and any subsequent notes, agreements, and/or amendments, which includes a failure to pay real property taxes and late fees when due and a failure to pay accrued interest. The following amounts are now in arrears:

Balloon payment of principal due March 1, 2016:

$151,781.32

Appraisal fees advanced by the beneficiary:

$375.00

Late fees owed:

$9,094.44

Unpaid accrued interest (as of November 7, 2016):

$25,639.25

Total:

$186,890.01

Demand having been given and no payment having been received, all principal, interest, and late fees are now due. Other potential defaults do not involve payment to the Beneficiary. If applicable, each of these defaults must be cured. Listed below are categories of common defaults which do not involve payment of money to the Beneficiary. Opposite each such listed default is a brief description of the action/documentation necessary to cure the default. The list does not exhaust all possible other defaults. Any defaults identified by Beneficiary or Trustee that are not listed below must also be cured.

Other Default: Action to Cure Default:

TAXES/ASSESSMENTS Deliver to Successor Trustee written proof that all taxes and assessments against the property are paid current. FAILURE TO INSURE PROPERTY AGAINST HAZARD Deliver to Successor Trustee written proof that the property is insured against hazard as required by the Deed of Trust. LIENS Deliver to Successor Trustee written proof that all senior liens are paid current and that no other defaults exist. JUDGMENTS Deliver to Successor Trustee written proof that all senior judgments are paid current and that no other defaults exist. WASTE Cease and desist from committing waste, repair all damage to property and maintain property as required in Deed of Trust. UNAUTHORIZED SALE OF PROPERTY (DUE ON SALE) Revert title to permitted vestee. Costs and Fees: In addition to the amounts in arrears specified above, you are or may be obligated to pay the following estimated charges, costs, and fees:

Trustee’s fee:

$1,500.00

Attorney’s fees:

—–

Title report:

$902.21

Service/posting of foreclosure notices:

$210.00

Recording fees:

$176.00

Mailing costs:

$125.00

Photocopies:

$25.00

Subtotal:

$2,938.21

Total Current Estimated Amount:

$189,828.22

Additional Arrearage:

Interest: 11-8-2016 – 3-13-17:

$12,574.80

Additional Costs and Fees:

Additional trustee’s or attorney’s fees:

$———–

Trustee’s Sale Guarantee date down:

$54.50

Publication costs:

$1,000.00

Subtotal:

$1,054.50

Total Estimated Amount as of March 13, 2017: $203,457.52

IV

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal balance of $151,781.32 as of March 1, 2016, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be without any warranty concerning the title to, or the condition of, the property, and also will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on March 24, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by March 13, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before March 13, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after March 13, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Donald W. Richmond, 479 “D” Street

Blaine, WA 98230; Donald W. Richmond, 1901 Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225; Susan E. Richmond, 479 “D” Street, Blaine, WA 98230; Susan E. Richmond,

1901 Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225; Occupants of: 479 “D” Street, Blaine, WA 98230, by both first class and certified mail on September 20, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee, and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on September 23, 2016 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to access your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663); Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287, Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819; Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

XI

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 6l.24.060.

XII

NOTICE TO GUARANTORS

If this Notice is being mailed or directed to any Guarantor, said Guarantor should be advised that: (1) the Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust; (2) the Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the Grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) the Guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington Deed of Trust Act, Chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, the Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs. The failure of the Beneficiary to provide any Guarantor the notice referred to in this section does not invalidate either the notices given to the borrower or the Grantor, or the trustee’s sale.

XIII

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. DATED this 7th day of November, 2016. SKAGIT LAW GROUP, PLLC, a Professional Limited Liability Company, Successor Trustee, By /s/ Craig E. Cammock, WSBA #24185, Member, 227 Freeway Drive, Ste B/P. O. Box 336, Mount Vernon, WA 98273, Telephone: (360) 336-1000.

Published by Ferndale Record

February 22 and March 15, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-743170-SW APN No.: 3802122301000121 Title Order No.: 8662249 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): EDWIN R SHAY Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC., (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR BANNER BANK, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2070704967

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/14/2017 , at 9:00:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: UNIT B-301, DARBY ESTATES CONDOMINIUM, PHASE I, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2051100557, AND AMENDMENTS THERETO. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 504 DARBY DRIVE #301, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 7/18/2007, recorded 7/31/2007, under Instrument No. 2070704967 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 9/16/2014 as Instrument No. 2140901410 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from EDWIN R SHAY, AN UNMARRIED MAN , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC., (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR BANNER BANK, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2130703395

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: [Confirm total Reinstatement from Client’s Breakdown] .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $146,871.19 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/14/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/4/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 11/29/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Meesha Batson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-743170-SW State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0119039 3/15/2017 4/5/2017

Published by Ferndale Record

March 15 and April 5, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-14-612675-TC APN No.: 390134 151185 0000 Title Order No.: 140031874-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): LAURIE A SMITH, PATRICIA SUDDERTH Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN BROKERS CONDUIT Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2061103819

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/24/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER IN SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W .M.; EXCEPT THE RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR WALLTINE ROAD LYING ALONG THE SOUTH LINE THEREOF; SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. ABBREVIATED LEGAL: PORTION OF THE SW QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST, W.M. More commonly known as: 3590 WALLTINE ROAD, FERNDALE, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/20/2006, recorded 11/28/2006, under Instrument No. 2061103819 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from LAURIE A. SMITH, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, PATRICIA SUDDERTH, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN BROKERS CONDUIT , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Banc of America Funding Corporation 2007-2, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2131200893

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $152,658.26 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $475,300.00 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2013 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/24/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/13/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/13/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/13/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 5/7/2015 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 11/15/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tricia Willis, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-14-612675-TC State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0118346 2/22/2017 3/15/2017

Published by Ferndale Record

February 22 and March 15, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-702239-SW APN No.: 380330 190008 0012 Title Order No.: 160030935-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): ERIN L WELCH Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2080203505

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/14/2017 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: UNIT 304, FOREST VIEW CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 931013187, ADN ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN VOLUME 15 OF CONDOMINIUMS, PAGES 59 THROUGH 64, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 1119 N FOREST ST APT 304, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225-5146 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 2/25/2008, recorded 2/26/2008, under Instrument No. 2080203505 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from ERIN L WELCH, A SINGLE PERSON , as grantor(s), to RECON TRUST COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2150503061 XXX XXX

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $99,409.56 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $187,722.88 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2011 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/14/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/3/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 3/8/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 11/30/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-702239-SW State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0119094 3/15/2017 4/5/2017

Published by Ferndale Record

March 15 and April 5, 2017.