Legals – May 31, 2017

CITY OF FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE

DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code within the city limits. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the city’s receipt of the development applications. This Notice of Application initiates the review process, which will include a public hearing. Notice of the public hearing will be issued separately. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed amendment and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION:

May 31, 2017

APPLICANT:

APPLICATION NUMBER:

City of Ferndale

17006-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION:

May 3, 2017

PROJECT LOCATION:

Within the Manufactured Zone of the City of Ferndale

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The applicant Eldred Properties LLC, representing Whatcom Builders, Inc. proposes modifying the text of the Manufacturing Zone of the City of Ferndale (Ferndale Municipal Code 18.56) as follows:

Establish “Asphalt batch plants with one or more permanent structures” as a Conditional use, distinguishing such plants from temporary uses, which may be approved in five-year increments, subject to additional extensions.

For the purposes of this environmental review, and with the permission of the applicant, the City will consider zoning text amendments that would include other temporary uses currently listed in the code to be considered as permanent uses.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

Approval of Zoning Text Amendment to modify Ferndale Municipal Code 18.56 (Manufacturing Zone) as described above.

AS LEAD AGENCY THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A:

Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

May 31, 2017 – June 14, 2017

CONTACT:

Jori Burnett, Community Development Director

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 384-4006

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

Washington State Department of Commerce Review

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTRY OF OKANOGAN – JUVENILE

COURT NO.: 17-7-00052-3

NOTICE AND

SUMMONS/ORDER

Dependency Hearing

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

STORMIE FEATHER DIVINE FRY

A Minor Child

DOB: 07/17/2002

STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: TAMMY LA RAE FRY, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

I. NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this court, alleging that the above named child is dependent.

1.2 A hearing will be held on July 20, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing dependency.

II. SUMMONS/ORDER

TO APPEAR

2.1. YOU ARE SUMMONDED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

VIOLATION OF THIS ORDER OR SUMMONS IS SUBJECT TO A PROCEEDING FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT PURSUANT TO RCW 13.34.070. A DEPENDENCY PETITION BEGINS A PROCESS WHICH, IF THE CHILD IS FOUND DEPENDENT, MAY RESULT IN PERMANENT TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP.

Dated this 24 day of May, 2017

By direction of the Honorable

CHRISTOPHER CULP

Judge of the Superior Court

Okanogan County, Washington

CHARLENE GROOMES

Clerk of the Superior Court

Okanogan County, Washington

by: Ramona Brownlee

Deputy Clerk

LEGAL

MD General, LLC, PO Box 2223 Bellingham, WA 98227, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Malloy Heights, is located at 6213 & 6267 Malloy Ave in Ferndale in Whatcom County.

Project involves 38.77 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Residential and Utilities construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is unnamed Tributary of Whisky Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 15-2-00942-3

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY DOUBLE R RANCH ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

M. DIANE MACDONALD, a single person, whose true name is MAYME DIANE MACDONALD, and the heirs and devisees of THE ESTATE OF M. DIANE MACDONALD, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: M. DIANE MACDONALD, a single person, whose true name is MAYME DIANE MACDONALD, and the heirs and devisees of THE ESTATE OF M. DIANE MACDONALD, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s),

The State of Washington, to: The Sheriff of Whatcom County, Washington.

WHEREAS, on July 6, 2016, Plaintiff obtained judgment from this Court authorizing Plaintiff to foreclose its lien against Defendants, M. Diane MacDonald, a single person, whose true name is Mayme Diane MacDonald, and the heirs and devisees of The Estate of M. Diane MacDonald, Deceased; and any unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, and for judgment against Defendants in the principal amount of $3,717.68 and for costs and attorney fees totaling $4,144.30. A Supplemental Default Judgment was entered on April 24, 2017, in the principal amount of $3,429.39 and for costs and attorney’s fees totaling $430.00. Each Judgment accrues interest on the principal, costs and attorney’s fees at the rate of 12% per annum; and

WHEREAS, the judgment entered July 6, 2016, is a foreclosure against said Defendants of a lien on improved real property located at 7844 Crockett Road, Blaine, Whatcom County, Washington, described as follows:

That portion of common area, Plat of Double R. Ranch as recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, pages 87 and 88, records of Whatcom County, Washington, described as follows:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 94, Plat of Double R Ranch; thence South 00º 41’49” East, 300 feet to the True Point of Beginning; thence South 00º 41’49” East 100 feet; thence South 89º 54’05” East, 200 feet; thence North 00º 41’49” West, 100 feet; thence North 89º 54’05” West to the True Point of Beginning.

Commonly known as Lot 98, Plat of Double R. Ranch.

Situate in Whatcom County Washington.

APN: 400129 299192 0000

PID: 119098

AND WHEREAS, on July 6, 2016, the Court ordered that the above described property be sold and the proceeds applied to payment of the judgment, attorney’s fees and costs, with interest to the date of sale now, therefore.

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON you are commanded to proceed to seize and sell said property forthwith, according to law and to make return on this Order within sixty (60) days to the Clerk who issued it. This writ may be extended for an additional thirty (30) days for the purpose of sale only.

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley, Jr, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 2nd day of May, 2017.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, July 7, 2017, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 11-2-01049-6

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY CENTRAL MORTGAGE COMPANY, its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DUANE E. MILNE, DECEASED; TRAVIS NELSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JEANNE H. NELSON; NORTH WASHINGTON COLLECTIONS; STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DUANE E. MILNE, DECEASED; TRAVIS NELSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JEANNE H. NELSON; NORTH WASHINGTON COLLECTIONS; STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s),

FROM: THE WHATCOM COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 12, 2013, a stipulated judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Stipulated Judgment”) was entered in favor of Central Mortgage Company (“Plaintiff”) against the defendant(s) NCMI Corporation, successor in interest to North Washington Collections.

On February 3, 2017, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Final Judgment”) was entered in favor of Central Mortgage Company (“Plaintiff”) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Duane E. Milne, deceased; Travis Nelson, Personal Representative of the estate of Jeanne H. Nelson; State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services; Occupants of the Premises; and any persons or parties claiming to have any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the property described in the complaint; (“Defendant”). The Judgment(s) foreclose the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 3001 Vallette Street, Bellingham, WA 98225 for the total sum of $197,957.02 with interest thereon at the rate of 3.773% per annum beginning on February 3, 2017 until satisfied. The Property situated in Whatcom County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

LOT 1, BLOCK 5, VALLETTE STREET PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 4, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 3803190613580000

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by a contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable Charles R. Snyder, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 27th day of April, 2017.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, July 7, 2017, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

LEGAL

SUPERIOR COURT

OF WASHINGTON COUNTY

OF CLARK JUVENILE DIVISION

In re the Interest of:

PROMISE SERENITY HERNANADEZ

DOB: 08/25/16

Minor Child.

Case No.: 16-7-00750-5

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(Dependency)

TO: Stefan Duran, Father

A Dependency Petition was filed on August 30, 2016: A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: June 27, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. at Clark County Superior Court, Family Law Annex, 601 West Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98660. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.050(5). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DSHS at 360/993-7900. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.

DATED 17th day of May, 2017, By Scott G. Weber, Clark County Clerk.

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

No. 17-2-00817-2

CIVIL SUMMONS

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Lehman XS Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7N,

Plaintiff,

vs.

LORRAINE MARIE MITTLEIDER; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILMA K. MITTLEIDER; MARQUIS MANOR CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION; JOHN AND/OR JANE DOE, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS/CO-HABITANTS OF THE SUBJECT PREMISES

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANTS:

Unknown Heirs of Wilma K. Mittleider

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY!

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Lehman XS Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7N, Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the written Complaint, a copy of which is on file at the Whatcom County Courthouse. You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

The object of the complaint is to foreclose a deed of trust dated March 15, 2007 and recorded as Instrument No. 2070303439 given by Henry C. Mittleider, Wilma K. Mittleider, Husband and Wife on property commonly known as 1362 Orleans Street, Bellingham, WA 98229 and legally described as:

UNIT 1362, BUILDING NO.2, OF MARQUIS MANOR CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1247446 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN VOLUME 1 OF CONDOMINIUMS, PAGE 19, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON..

The complaint seeks to foreclose and terminate all interest of Unknown Heirs of Wilma K. Mittleider and all other interests in the property.

The “motion” or “answer” (or “reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. The date of first publication of the summons is May 24, 2017.

If you are in the active military service of the United States, or believe that you may be entitled to protection of the SCRA, please contact our office. If you do not contact us, we will report to the court that we do not believe that you are protected under the SCRA.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

SHAPIRO & SUTHERLAND, LLC

/s/ James A. Craft

James A. Craft #47763

[jcraft@logs.com]

1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255, Vancouver, WA 98683

(360)260-2253; Fax (360)260-2285

TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-700424-SW APN No.: 138772, 4004291442350000 Title Order No.: 245379508 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): Kellie Dordean Deeter Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC., AS NOMINEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2070703981

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/9/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: Lots 13 and 14, Block 31, Noksack City, Washington, according to the map thereof, recorded in Volume 3 of Plats, Page 20, records of Whatcom County, Washington; Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. More commonly known as: 506 W 3rd Street, Nooksack, WA 98276 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 7/12/2007, recorded 7/25/2007, under Instrument No. 2070703981 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from KELLIE DORDEAN DEETER, A SINGLE WOMAN , as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE CO. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC., AS NOMINEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BC4 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2015-1000835

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $35,794.89 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $208,750.13 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2015 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/9/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/29/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/29/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/29/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 4/12/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 1/26/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Meesha Batson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-700424-SW State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0122047 5/10/2017 5/31/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-15-680432-SW APN No.: 400606 322465 0000 Title Order No.: 150199643-WA-MSO Deed of Trust Grantor(s): CHRISTOPHER R HELLER Deed of Trust Grantee(s): WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL WASHINGTON 1, INC. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2070802962

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/9/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: REAL PROPERTY IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE NORTH 470 FEET (AS MEASURED ALONG THE WEST LINE) OF GOVERNMENT LOTS 1, 2 AND 3 OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST OF W.M., WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, LYING WESTERLY OF THE SILVER LAKE ROAD AND LYING EAST OF THE EAST LINE AND NORTH PROJECTION THEREOF, OF THAT TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO STEVEN J. WIGHT AND CAROL J. WIGHT AS DESCRIBED UNDER WHATCOM, COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO, 900129029. More commonly known as: 7633 HELLER LN, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/15/2007, recorded 8/17/2007, under Instrument No. 2070802962 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from CHRISTOPHER R HELLER UNMARRIED AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY , as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL WASHINGTON 1, INC. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2016-0601273

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $27,261.33 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $188,961.32 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2015 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/9/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/29/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/29/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/29/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/20/2015 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 2/2/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-15-680432-SW State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0122555 5/10/2017 5/31/2017

LEGAL

TS No WA08000057-16-1 APN 4001291633430000 TO No 8614776 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 9, 2017, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 81, PLAT OF DOUBLE R RANCH, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 87 AND 88, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 4001291633430000 More commonly known as 4379 MASTERSON ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of August 29, 2013, executed by BRIAN L. JACKSON AND MARTHA A. JACKSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for PEOPLES BANK, A WA CORPORATION, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded September 3, 2013 as Instrument No. 2130900128 and the beneficial interest was assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC and recorded March 25, 2016 as Instrument Number 2016-0302771 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Contact Phone No: 866-549-3583 Address: 3043 Townsgate Road #200, Westlake Village, CA 91361

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From September 1, 2015 To January 26, 2017 Number of Payments 11 $1,213.63 6 $1,213.92 Total $20,633.45 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION September 1, 2015 January 26, 2017 $151.08 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: August 29, 2013 Note Amount: $183,673.00 Interest Paid To: August 1, 2015 Next Due Date: September 1, 2015

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $178,253.79, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on June 9, 2017. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by May 29, 2017, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before May 29, 2017 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the May 29, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS BRIAN L. JACKSON 4379 MASTERSON ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230 MARTHA A. JACKSON 4379 MASTERSON ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230 by both first class and certified mail on May 3, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place May 3, 2016 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X.

If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; Dated: January 26, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766ISL Number 27666, Pub Dates: 05/10/2017, 05/31/2017, FERNDALE RECORD

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-735207-SW APN No.: 400117-075194-0000 Title Order No.: 160171332-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): LARRY NICHOLS, CHRISTINA NICHOLS Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2081001585

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/30/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 9, PLAT OF THE GREENS AT LOOMIS TRAIL, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 31, 2004, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2040305824, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 4435 CASTLEROCK DR, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/8/2008, recorded 10/16/2008, under Instrument No. 2081001585 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from LARRY NICHOLS AND CHRISTINA NICHOLS, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2016-1000886

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $61, 266 .57 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $380,108.10 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 12/1/2014 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/30/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/17/2017 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 2/17/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Rhianna Watson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-735207-SW State of: ___ California ___) County of: ___ San Diego ___) On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0123196 5/31/2017 6/21/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-705358-BB APN No.: 405126 009530 0000 Title Order No.: 160057984-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): HARVEY R RAMSUM Deed of Trust Grantee(s): WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, A FEDERAL ASSOCIATION Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2070902958

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/30/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 51, BIRCH BAY VILLAGE DIV 9, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 8074 NISKA RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/17/2007, recorded 9/21/2007, under Instrument No. 2070902958 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from HARVEY R RAMSUM , as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INS. CO. A WASHINGTON CORPORATION , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, A FEDERAL ASSOCIATION , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $63,109.29

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $174,983.13 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/20/2011 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/30/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/17/2017 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 2/22/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-705358-BB State of: ____ California County of: ____ San Diego On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0123252 5/31/2017 6/21/2017

LEGAL

TS No WA09000154-16-1 APN 108715 / 3905150880820000 TO No 8671054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 9, 2017, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTH HALF OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4, LYING EAST OF THE MOUNT BAKER HIGHWAY (SR 542) OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 5 WAST OF W.M. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR MOUNT BAKER HIGHWAY LYING ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE THEREOF. MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTH HALF OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4, LYING EAST OF THE MOUNT BAKER HIGHWAY (SR 542) OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF W.M. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR MOUNT BAKER HIGHWAY LYING ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE THEREOF. SITUATE IN THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF WHATCOM. APN: 108715 / 3905150880820000 More commonly known as 5843 MT BAKER HWY, DEMING, WA 98244 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of December 1, 2009, executed by SIMON P SCHWAB, SR AND DONNA L SCHWAB , HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for US BANK N.A., Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded December 9, 2009 as Instrument No. 2091201052 and the beneficial interest was assigned to U.S. Bank National Association and recorded February 12, 2016 as Instrument Number 2016-0201304 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by U.S. Bank National Association, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: U.S. Bank National Association Contact Phone No: 855-698-7627 Address: 4801 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From December 1, 2015 To January 20,2017 Number of Payments 8 $1,202.72 6 $1,252.73 Total $17,138.14 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION December 1, 2015 January 20, 2017 $30.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: December 1, 2009 Note Amount: $176,291.00 Interest Paid To: November 1, 2015 Next Due Date: December 1, 2015

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $158,875.66, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on June 9, 2017. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by May 29, 2017, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before May 29, 2017 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the May 29, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, U.S. Bank National Association or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS SIMON P SCHWAB SR 5843 MT BAKER HIGHWAY, DEMING, WA 98244-9530 DONNA L SCHWAB 5843 MT BAKER HIGHWAY, DEMING, WA 98244-9530 by both first class and certified mail on November 29, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place November 28, 2016 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X.

If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; Dated: January 17, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832ISL Number 27304, Pub Dates: 05/10/2017, 05/31/2017, FERNDALE RECORD

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-752656-SW APN No.: 30333, 370406 259025 0000 Title Order No.: 245370400 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): SUNNY M WASANKARI Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SEBRING CAPITAL PARTNERS, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2030901116

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/30/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 111, PLAT OF SUDDEN VALLEY, DIVISION NO. 11, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGES 105 THROUGH 107, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 5 MORNING GLORY DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/3/2003, recorded 9/4/2003, under Instrument No. 2030901116 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from SUNNY M. WASANKARI, A SINGLE PERSON , as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SEBRING CAPITAL PARTNERS, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003-KS10 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2150600122

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $54,394.86 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $136,642.96 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 6/1/2014 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/30/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/19/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/23/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 2/17/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Meesha Batson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-752656-SW State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0123109 5/31/2017 6/21/2017

