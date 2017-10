Links include Bannerman couple of Ferndale and Lynden native singer Jesse Allen Harris By Kevin Doucette news@ferndalerecord.com WHATCOM — The horrific events of Sunday night in Las Vegas ­— the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — shook the nation with news of at least 59 people killed and 527 injured at the Mandalay…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now