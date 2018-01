Lorren (Horn) J. VanderPol, age 48, passed away suddenly on Jan. 9, 2018. He was born May 12, 1969 in Bellingham. He lived in Everson, Blaine and Colorado Springs. Lorren enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved the great outdoors and working for Triple S Construction. He especially enjoyed working with his uncle…

