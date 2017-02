Louis Edward Kok, age 87, died on Jan. 27, 2017 after a brief illness. Born on Feb. 18, 1929 to parents Ed and Grace (VanDalfsen) Kok, Lou was a Lynden native who saw the world and then came home. He and his seven siblings grew up on a dairy farm on the Jackman Road northwest…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now