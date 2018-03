Louise (Cronk) Baker, age 55, passed away on Jan. 31, 2018 in Atlanta. She was born on March 8, 1962 in Huron, South Dakota, the third of Harold and Margaret Cronk’s 14 children, and she was raised on the family farm in Deming. She fell in love with Vince Baker from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, and they…

