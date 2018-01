Marty Ray Martin passed away suddenly Jan. 3, 2018. Marty was born on Feb. 26, 1958 at St. Francis Hospital in Lynwood, California. He spent the first 20 years of his life in Downey, California, where he attended Downy High School. He moved, with his family, to Lynden in 1978. He spent the remainder of…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now