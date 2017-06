Now 92, he has spent 35 years as commissioner with Fire District 7 By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — Gerald Metzger will soon retire as a fire commissioner for Whatcom Fire District 7, but that won’t stop him from heading to the station to drink his daily coffee — a routine he has done for…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now