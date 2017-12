The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Dec. 1 the November Federal Order Class III benchmark milk price at $16.88 per hundredweight, up 19 cents from October and 12 cents above November 2016. It equates to $1.45 per gallon. But Class III futures settlements portend tough times ahead. California’s November 4b cheese milk price is…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now