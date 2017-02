Five unconfirmed cases of mumps in Whatcom County as of Friday By Ashley Hiruko ashley@lyndentribune.com WHATCOM — The Washington State Health Department is warning of a mumps outbreak that is spreading across the state. And now the disease has hit Whatcom County, with five unconfirmed cases as of Friday. The outbreak began last October. Since…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now