Friday ceremony welcomed one of two new additions to Station 41 By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — Whatcom Fire District 7 doesn’t normally dispense with pomp and circumstance, but that is changing. The district recently welcomed a new engine to the Washington Street station with a bit of a throwback. “We don’t typically have these…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now