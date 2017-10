Oregon’s Jesse Swickard brought piece up for Peace Arch Sculpture Exhibition, then donated it to Ferndale By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — When Oregon-based sculptor Jesse Swickard travels north for the annual Peace Arch Sculpture Exhibition each July, he is provided a place to stay nearby. Most of the time, he said, he stays at…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now