Cast shines in big departure from franchise norm By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com In 2015, the J.J. Abrams-directed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” did what many thought was impossible: It revived the “Star Wars” franchise and made us care just as much for its new faces as the ones we’ve obsessed over for decades. Rian Johnson’s…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now