New teacher pay details questioned

State funding ‘regionalization bump’ means less pay for rural districts By Ashley Hiruko ashley@lyndentribune.com WHATCOM — Washington school administrators, board directors and business officials met with legislators in Olympia last week to voice concerns on the state’s new approach to funding education. It happened during an annual legislative update conference that included Lynden School District…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Log in