WHATCOM — Fire Chief William Pernett of North Whatcom Fire and Rescue has successfully completed the process that awards him the professional designation “Chief Fire Officer.” The Commissioner on Professional Credentialing conferred the designation on Dec. 13, 2016. Chief Pernett is one of only 1,204 CFOs worldwide. The designation is given only after an individual…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now