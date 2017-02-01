Passion, pleas in Olympia on water access

Whatcom man begs on his knees for a fix, to be able to drill a well

By Matt Spaw

WNPA Olympia News Bureau

OLYMPIA — A polite but passionate debate on water access in rural Washington unfolded Tuesday, Jan. 24, before the Senate Agriculture, Trade, Water and Economic Development Committee.

Competing bills, SB 5024 and SB 5239, aim to relieve water resource limits stipulated in the Oct. 6 state Supreme Court decision (known as the Hirst case) directed to Whatcom County, but impacting statewide. A public hearing drew folks who have been denied building permits because counties must now determine water availability, instead of relying on the technical expertise of the state’s Department of Ecology.

The impassioned plea of one Whatcom landowner displayed the intensity of the issue for those now affected by the court’s edict. As he was ending his remarks to the committee, Zachariah Nutting rose from his chair, stepped aside, then dropped to his knees to prayerfully seek the committee’s support in resolving the issues.

For Nutting, that would mean restoring his ability to get a building permit so he can construct his family’s home on five acres he owns at Kendall. He told the committee he has sold his former house and had moved onto the acreage to build his new home. After obtaining permits for electricity and other elements related to construction, however, he was denied a building permit because it could affect nearby in-stream flows, he was told.

The court’s decision declares that counties, as part of their duties under the state Growth Management Act, must determine the effects of water usage on aquifer and surface water resources. Counties were relying on what DOE determined was available water, but the court halted that relationship.

“We are technically homeless because we are thousands and thousands (of dollars) into this project. We have septic and electric, but we can’t have our building permit,” Nutting said. “I’m going to get on my knees and beg you to fix this.”

He did.

Both bills had supporters and detractors, but SB 5239 received the most passionate support from some who testified. It aims to ensure water is available to support development. Twelve sponsors include 42nd District Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale.

Whatcom County stopped issuing rural permits last fall while attempting to deal with the new responsibility of managing the technical aspects of water sourcing. Other counties in the state have halted permitting for the same reason.

SB 5239 would allow local jurisdictions to use the Department of Ecology’s rules when determining water availability for approving building permits. Counties and cities could also use DOE rules as part of their comprehensive plans, which are adopted in accordance with the state Growth Management Act. The bill also determines that permit-exempt groundwater withdrawal, usually wells, cannot be deemed to impair minimum flow of streams.

David Danton, an operations manager for Lexar Homes, told the committee this problem is widespread. “We’re seeing home sales decline because people are turning away after seeing all the permits they need. These are impacting thousands of people,” he said.

SB 5024 would allow counties to establish an optional program to mitigate surface water impacts for new permit-exempt groundwater withdrawals, such as home-use wells. Those applying for a well could use county-issued mitigation certificates — permission slips. Via these slips a county says it can find water making up for water used by the well. All participants in the program pay the same fee. The Department of Ecology would provide ground and surface water data to county officials developing the programs.

The two bills’ backing is mostly divided along party lines. All sponsors of SB 5024 are Democrats, while 11 out of 13 of the sponsors for SB 5239 are Republicans. Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, is the only co-sponsor of both bills.

Residential wells use relatively little water — less than 1 percent of the state’s total water, said Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside. The traditional exemption to obtaining full water rights is a domestic use not exceeding 5,000 gallons a day, as well as for stock watering or lawn care.

SB 5024 would also create a seven-member committee working with counties, tribes, rural property owners, conservation groups and various state agencies. The group would submit reports to the Legislature and governor at the beginning of 2018 and 2019 describing how groundwater availability integrates with land-use planning.

Others who testified said SB 5239 was a poor solution to water issues. Trish Rolfe, executive director of the Center for Environmental Law and Policy, said Section 5 of the bill undermines basic principles of water law. The section, which worried other speakers too, keeps DOE from considering permit-exempt withdrawal as damaging to in-stream flow.

“It makes in-stream flows a lesser water right. It will allow permit-exempt wells to irreparably harm fish and wildlife that rely on in-stream flows, including endangered salmon,” Rolfe said.

Dave Christensen, program development manager for the DOE, had problems with both bills. He did not support SB 5024 because of its significant budget impact — $10 million appropriated from 2017 to 2019 — which is not in the governor’s budget. He also did not support SB 5239 because it gives all permit-exempt users too much freedom from DOE rules.

“We can’t support SB 5239 as written because of the blanket exemptions to all permit-exempt uses. There needs to be adequate protection for in-stream resources,” Christensen said.

Dawn Vyvyan, representing the Puyallup tribe and Yakama nation, expressed her conditional support for SB 5024.

“We like Ecology assisting counties and setting up a fund for mitigation. We think mitigation is one of the solutions to finding water,” Vyvyan said. “However, we would like to see the final determinations on water availability be made by the department. The tribe feels the county does not have the expertise to determine if water is available.”

This story covering the Washington State Legislature is produced through a reporting internship sponsored by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation. Reach reporter Matt Spaw at matthewspaw@gmail.com.

Nutting: ‘no turning back’

Zachariah and Nadine Nutting bought their five acres near Kendall Road last fall and took steps toward getting electrical service and a septic system in. They expected a water well would be next.

Then the Whatcom County v. Hirst ruling intervened, stopping any hookup to a well.

Zachariah is a builder himself, so he would build the house himself. Nadine is pregnant with their fifth child.

They have actually sold the inadequate dwelling they are living in two miles south, although since it is with a family member, they are continuing the arrangement for now.

He drove to Olympia himself to attend the 8 a.m. committee meeting, at which he felt he was the only person speaking who was truly representing his own situation. He also has spoken to the Whatcom County Council.

By now, the county has created alternative ways — having a water catchment system or hiring a hydrogeologist to try to prove a well won’t affect a stream — but Nutting says neither of those routes is realistic for him.

“We’re so heavily invested in this that there is no turning back,” Zachariah said.