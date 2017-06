Patrick Allan Tuttle, age 62 of Bellingham, succumbed June 5, 2017 to injuries he received in an accident at his home May 31, 2017. Pat was preceded in death by his son Alex Jay Tuttle. Pat was born Dec. 23, 1954 in Seattle, to Jack and Margaret Tuttle. He grew up with his younger sister…

