Baker View’s Iriana Korter wrote on ‘The America I Believe In’ theme WHATCOM — The Patriot’s Pen patriotic essay writing contest of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization is open to sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. This year’s theme was “The America I Believe In.” The first-place winner of Lynden Post 9301 was seventh…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now