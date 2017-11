Peter William Van Ornum passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 11, 2017. Pete was born March 26, 1945 in New Jersey. He was the owner of Lynden Skateway and Bowl and now just Lynden Skateway. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; children, Cindi (Mark) Maas, Nikki (Tony) Callero and Terri (Mark) Johnson; six grandchildren and…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now