Boston Whaler craft will be outfitted to tackle calls on the water By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com SANDY POINT — Last summer, Whatcom County Fire District 17 firefighters responded to three incidents involving boats either sinking or catching fire in the water off the Sandy Point peninsula. Despite being dispatched on these calls, the firefighters were…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now