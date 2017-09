LYNDEN — Sublime landscape photography and video of the Pacific Northwest, along with live music, comes to the Jansen Art Center as a one-time exhibit at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. The multimedia presentation of our regional mountains, rivers, beaches and the Salish Sea — photography of John D’Onofrio and Lance Ekhart (with video by…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now