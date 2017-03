Wednesday, March 8 • Whatcom Community College Board of Trustees, Laidlaw Center board room, 237 W. Kellogg Rd., Bellingham, 2 p.m. The board may take action on proposed engineering associate’s degrees for transfer. • Whatcom County Agricultural Advisory Committee, Northwest Annex conference room, Planning and Development Services, 5280 Northwest Dr., Bellingham, 3 p.m. Ferndale FFA…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now