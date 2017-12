Jan Brown has never flown on an airplane before; she and husband Brad leave in March for Maui By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com WHATCOM — Ferndale Record sales manager Jan Brown has never flown on an airplane before, but that will change in March. Jan and her husband, Brad, are the lucky winners of a five-day,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now