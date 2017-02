LAUREL ­— Whatcom County Republicans host William Perry Pendly for a property rights discussion from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Meridian High School. He speaks at 7 p.m. Common Threads NW, Asset Advisors and The Fourth Corner are co-sponsors. Pendley is president and chief legal officer of the Mountain States Legal Foundation…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now