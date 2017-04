He is currently commissioner president, has 100 percent meeting attendance WHATCOM — Dan Robbins, a lifelong resident of Whatcom County and sitting Port of Bellingham commissioner, has announced his candidacy for reelection from District #1. His current term expires Dec. 31, 2017. The port, a countywide taxing district, operates public terminals and facilities and leases…

