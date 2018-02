Robert John Wiersma, age 77, of Lynden, entered the glory of heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. He was born on May 9, 1940 to Ray and Norma Wiersma, the oldest of five siblings. On June 18, 1959 Bob married Sharon Smith in Sumas Christian Reformed Church. Together they had three children: Greg (Patsey) Wiersma,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now