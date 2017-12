Residents have until Dec. 20 to apply for at-large position By Ashley Hiruko ashley@lyndentribune.com BELLINGHAM — During last week’s meeting, the Whatcom County Council set the parameters for selecting someone to fill a position left open by councilor Todd Donovan’s switch to another seat. Donovan was elected to fill the new County Council District 2…

