Sharon Marie Tellefsen left us to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2017 at the age of 71 at home in Everson. Sharon dealt “positively” with cancer for 20 years. She was born in Bellingham in 1946 to Roy and Ollie Andrews, being the youngest of eight siblings, all of which are still living….

