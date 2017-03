‘Sacred free kitchen’ will be at Pole Rd. temple LYNDEN ­— The Sikh community of Whatcom County joins with other Americans in condemning the racist attack last Friday on an American citizen of Sikh faith living in Kent, Washington, says Satpal Singh Sidhu, a Whatcom County Council member and a Sikh himself. “Sikhs are proud…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now