WHATCOM — Registration is now being taken for the 46th annual Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 27. Whatcom Events, a volunteer-operated and community-driven 501(c)(4) organization, is the organizer. A key change has been made to the race rules for 2018. Individual racers are allowed to participate in multiple legs up to a maximum…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now