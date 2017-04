Van Werven, Buys see issues in final tussle before April 23 deadline WHATCOM — The 42nd District’s two state representatives, Vincent Buys and Luanne Van Werven, both Lynden Republicans, hosted a telephone call-in “town hall” April 4. Constituents listened by phone as questions were asked and answered. People dialed 360-474-3316 during the hour-long program and,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now