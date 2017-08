Main stage acts, kids’ area, car show all return to annual Main Street event By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — The Ferndale Street Festival will be a little bluer this year. “We’re doing a pie-eating contest, so that should be exciting, with blueberry pies,” said Audrey Audette, event and program coordinator with the Ferndale Chamber…

