Ferndale High wins divisional bowling championship By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com LAKEWOOD — The Ferndale High School travel league bowling team followed up an erratic season with an impeccable state championship in its division win over the weekend. Held at Narrows Plaza Bowl in Lakewood, the tournament took place across Saturday and Sunday. The FHS team…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now