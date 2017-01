By Kevin Doucette news@ferndalerecord.com FERNDALE — In the Ferndale football team’s postseason awards this season, the team nearly unanimously selected their most inspirational teammate. In what head coach Jamie Plenkovich said was the most lopsided the voting has ever gone for the most inspirational teammate, the Golden Eagles selected a teammate who didn’t play…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now