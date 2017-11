OLYMPIA ­— Margaret L. Tippins, listing Lynden as her hometown, was among 39 new Washington State Patrol troopers sworn in Thursday, Nov. 2, at a ceremony held in the Capitol Rotunda. Tippins will start work in Ellensburg of State Patrol District 6. Another new trooper is Dawn A. Rauch of Bellingham, who will start out…

